Add A Witchy Vibe To Your Halloween Cupcakes With Cauldron Handles
Halloween recipes are just the thing to give your guests a fright, and how the finished product looks can be just as important as how it tastes. Spooky treats should live up to the aesthetic of the occasion, and this can take a bit of ingenuity in the kitchen. Mashed recipe developer Melissa Olivieri is the mad scientist behind witch cauldron cupcakes, which offer both creepy visual appeal and flavor, thanks to the inclusion of a special ingredient. As explained by Olivieri, "Shoestring black licorice makes the perfect cauldron handle."
While it may be a divisive flavor, the look and texture of black licorice perfectly replicates the twisty cast iron handle that sits atop a bubbling cauldron. To further enhance the fright-inducing Halloween vibe, Olivieri uses candy eyes to accent the green buttercream icing, which is achieved with a few drops of food coloring. As Olivieri explains, "It really looks like something is brewing in the witch's cauldron."
How to keep cauldron handles in place
Certain dessert and baking hacks (like using unsweetened applesauce or mashed bananas as egg substitutes in cakes) are lifesavers in the kitchen, and Melissa Olivieri also has a few tricks up her sleeve when it comes to her adorable witch cauldron cupcakes. If you're worried that your candy cauldron handles will become unstuck, Olivieri has a solution. "Gently poke the licorice through the top of the cupcake to ensure it doesn't go anywhere," the recipe developer advises. It shouldn't take much pressure to break through the surface, so be sure to use a light touch.
You can also firm up the icing to help hold the licorice in place. Simply place the cupcakes in the refrigerator. "Once the icing hardens a bit ... the licorice will stay if you just put it through the icing," states Olivieri. Refrigeration also offers another key benefit: Moving the cupcakes to the refrigerator will preserve them for longer, ensuring they're fresh and flavorful when entertaining friends and fiends alike.