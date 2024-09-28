Add A Witchy Vibe To Your Halloween Cupcakes With Cauldron Handles

Halloween recipes are just the thing to give your guests a fright, and how the finished product looks can be just as important as how it tastes. Spooky treats should live up to the aesthetic of the occasion, and this can take a bit of ingenuity in the kitchen. Mashed recipe developer Melissa Olivieri is the mad scientist behind witch cauldron cupcakes, which offer both creepy visual appeal and flavor, thanks to the inclusion of a special ingredient. As explained by Olivieri, "Shoestring black licorice makes the perfect cauldron handle."

While it may be a divisive flavor, the look and texture of black licorice perfectly replicates the twisty cast iron handle that sits atop a bubbling cauldron. To further enhance the fright-inducing Halloween vibe, Olivieri uses candy eyes to accent the green buttercream icing, which is achieved with a few drops of food coloring. As Olivieri explains, "It really looks like something is brewing in the witch's cauldron."