2-Ingredient Banana Ghosts Are The Perfect Snack For Your Halloween Party

Are you in search of Halloween party foods that your kids will absolutely love? Are you also seeking a simple snack that can be created with minimal ingredients and no baking required? If so, Mashed recipe developer Miriam Hahn has the perfect Halloween treat for your little ones. Hanh's easy banana ghost recipe is wholesome and fun. It only takes two simple ingredients to make, which may already be hanging around your kitchen: bananas and chocolate chips.

The recipe calls for six bananas sliced in half and two chocolate chips per half to create the eyes. By gently pressing the chips into the top of the peeled banana, you can recreate the effect of a spooky ghost floating around the halls of a dilapidated mansion.

Hahn adores the simplicity of this recipe, but that's not the only thing to love about banana ghosts. As the recipe developer explains, "Halloween is so focused around candy that I love to mix in some healthy treats as well." Bananas are perfect in this respect, as they're "loaded with vitamins and minerals," including fiber, vitamin B, and potassium.