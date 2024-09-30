Discontinued Pop-Tart Related Products We May Never Eat Again

Is there a more distinctive breakfast memory for kids of the 1990's and early 2000's than scarfing down a steaming, fresh-out-of-the-toaster Pop-Tart on the way to the school bus stop? We didn't think so. Pop-Tarts, the ready-made breakfast pastries which have been filling the mouths of craving kids and adults alike since 1964, are still going strong in the modern toasters of today, with dozens of different flavors up for grabs on grocery store shelves across the nation.

But your typical stuffed-and-frosted, standard Pop-Tart isn't the only Pop-Tarts product to be devoured by craving consumers. Plenty of branch-off variations of the originals treat (such as the currently-offered Pop-Tarts Bites or Crunchy Poppers, for example) have been produced and put out on a rotating basis by Pop-Tarts' parent company, Kellogg's, over the years, providing some flavor and textural variety for fans of the classic pastry. However, not every creative Pop-Tarts spin-off snack has stuck around for the long haul. Many have been discontinued with the passage of time — leaving behind a heap of disappointed consumers plagued by cravings they can no longer satisfy. From cereals to snacking sticks to buttery combos, here are some discontinued Pop-Tarts related products we may never eat again.