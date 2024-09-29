The Difference Between Apple Crisp And Pie

For a deliciously sweet and tart taste of fall, it's hard to beat an apple pie or apple crisp. These homestyle treats are enhanced by the incredible combination of textures and flavors that develop as apples break down and mix with sugar, spices, and other ingredients. While they're both delicious, it's vital for dessert cooks and apple lovers to remember they're not the same. In fact, the two dishes have some critical differences in how they're assembled and their origins.

The most obvious and significant difference between apple crisp and apple pie is the presence of a crust. In almost every case, an apple pie will have one, while crisps are defined by their lack of crust. The buttery, flaky pastry shell of a pie is replaced by a crisp's flavored, streusel-style crumble topping that becomes perfectly crunchy when baked.

This single, essential factor can have a big impact on the dish, both in the time and effort it takes to prepare and the final result. However, it's not the only one.