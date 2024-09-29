How To Store Macarons For Maximum Freshness
Macarons have a reputation for being a bit tricky to make because of how finicky they are. There are several mistakes everyone makes when baking macarons, such as failing to sift the ingredients or overmixing the batter, and after a few failed batches many homebakers give up on them altogether. As a result, macaron lovers often opt to purchase their preferred treat from a bakery or patisserie that can make them perfectly without any of the stress of trying to get everything right at home. However, those looking to make their own might consider trying our foolproof salted caramel macaron recipe, or for something a bit more romantic, learning how to make the heart-shaped version.
Given how delicate they are, though, you might be wondering how exactly you're supposed to store macarons in order to enjoy the sandwich cookies over a few days without compromising too much on the texture. If you're planning to eat them within about 24 hours of baking, the only thing you need is an airtight container. By keeping the air away from them, you should be able to preserve that signature combination of the chewy interior and crisp shell. This storage vessel also keeps moisture away, another culprit for the deteriorating texture of leftover macarons. Need a bit more time to enjoy your macarons? Sticking them in the refrigerator (still in that airtight container) can keep them tasting delicious for about three days.
Storing macarons for even longer
Storing your macarons in an airtight container in either the pantry or refrigerator is perfect for preserving a smaller package you bought to enjoy, but what if you splurged on a larger quantity of macarons, or finally mastered making them yourself and whipped up dozens of the sweet treats? For longer-term storage, you need to turn to your freezer.
Bearing in mind the fragile nature of this particular cookie, you can't just toss them in a bag like you might with some other cookie varieties. Instead, start by flash-freezing the macarons in a single layer, then arranging them between layers of parchment paper within an airtight container that will go in your freezer. To help reduce breakage, consider storing them on their edges rather than flat. However, you still don't want to forget them in your freezer for months on end — if you want them to taste almost as good as when you first bought or made them, keep their freezer storage time to six weeks.
If you use either the refrigerator or freezer methods to store macarons, you'll want to be careful when bringing them back up to the temperature for serving. Warming them too quickly will cause condensation, which can give them an unappealing soggy texture. Slow and steady is the name of the macaron game.