How To Store Macarons For Maximum Freshness

Macarons have a reputation for being a bit tricky to make because of how finicky they are. There are several mistakes everyone makes when baking macarons, such as failing to sift the ingredients or overmixing the batter, and after a few failed batches many homebakers give up on them altogether. As a result, macaron lovers often opt to purchase their preferred treat from a bakery or patisserie that can make them perfectly without any of the stress of trying to get everything right at home. However, those looking to make their own might consider trying our foolproof salted caramel macaron recipe, or for something a bit more romantic, learning how to make the heart-shaped version.

Given how delicate they are, though, you might be wondering how exactly you're supposed to store macarons in order to enjoy the sandwich cookies over a few days without compromising too much on the texture. If you're planning to eat them within about 24 hours of baking, the only thing you need is an airtight container. By keeping the air away from them, you should be able to preserve that signature combination of the chewy interior and crisp shell. This storage vessel also keeps moisture away, another culprit for the deteriorating texture of leftover macarons. Need a bit more time to enjoy your macarons? Sticking them in the refrigerator (still in that airtight container) can keep them tasting delicious for about three days.