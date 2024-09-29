Blue Steak Isn't That Color When You Eat It, So How'd It Get Its Name?

Blue steak sounds like a close cousin to the mysterious green eggs and ham, or perhaps a Halloween recipe you'd prepare to give party guests a fright. It's actually not blue, however, neither when raw nor cooked, so how did it get that name? We asked Sean Thompson, the executive chef at NYC steakhouse Porter House, and he told us, "The term blue comes from its blue-like color before being exposed to air." This blue hue, which may actually be closer to the indigo or even violet end of the spectrum, is caused by the myoglobin protein that stores oxygen inside the cells. Once the meat is cut, the myoglobin is exposed to air and soon turns red, and cooking may see it go from pink to gray.

There are, however, a few other theories as to why blue steak is given such a colorful descriptor. One is that the name comes from the French cooking term "au bleu" which is more properly applied to trout since this fish actually will become bluish when cooked in water and vinegar. Another possible explanation is that blue is meant to be a metaphor for coolness since a blue steak won't have warmed up inside by the time it's done cooking.