Sugary Kentucky Butter Cake Recipe

The state of Missouri can boast not one, but two regional butter cake styles. The first, St. Louis gooey butter cake, dates back to the 1930s and was invented in its eponymous city, while the second, Kentucky butter cake, was created three decades later in Platte City on the western side of the state. Though the developer inexplicably named her cake after a different state, her recipe would go on to win the 1963 Pillsbury Bake-off.

Patterson Watkins, who came up with her own take on this Bundt cake, says, "To give you an idea of how this cake tastes (and why it endeared itself so much to me), do you remember those butter cookies that came out of the tin that everyone's auntie or grandma used to store sewing supplies in? This cake has that kind of flavor-vibe, super buttery and satisfyingly sweet (and a similar happy nostalgia to that of opening that tin and finding cookies instead of sewing supplies)."

Patterson tells us the cake is "moist, dense, almost poundcake-like and it even develops a little crinkly, crunchy crust around the edges." While it can be an after-dinner dessert, its doughnut-like glaze also makes it well-suited for breakfast or brunch. It's sturdy, and something you can take to barbecues or bake sales. While the cake tastes fantastic plain, you can dress it up with whipped cream or a drizzle of caramel or chocolate sauce, while berries can add a tart note to contrast the rich cake.