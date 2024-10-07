Scary Celeb Chef Moments Caught On Camera
When we watch our favorite celebrity chefs on TV, we usually have a general idea of what to expect — based on their personalities and the shows they're appearing on. We know Gordon Ramsay's demeanor can be a little unpredictable, just as we know that chefs like Giada De Larentiis or Eric Ripert will be cool, calm, and collected in the face of disaster. Then again, once the cameras start rolling, unexpected moments can (and do) happen. In the scenarios we'll explore here, the camera has caught celeb chefs in unplanned moments — many of which were actually pretty scary.
The dangers of celebrity chef life manifest in and out of the kitchen, and the ones on this list just happened to be caught on camera. As the people watching observed with bated breath, it was ultimately up to the chefs involved to decide how to navigate these trepidations, and the results are varied.
Some of the celeb chefs who encountered on-screen peril met the situation with aplomb ... at least to the best of their ability. Others crumbled under the pressure. Join us as we explore some of the scariest situations celeb chefs have ever braved under the public's scrutinizing eye and learn more about what led up to the events and what happened afterwards.
Talk show host Mark Consuelos didn't heed Eric Ripert's advice
When you're filming a live cooking segment with one of the world's leading chefs, you want to look like you know what you're doing — especially if your wife just referred to said chef as her "French cousin". For talk show host Mark Consuelos, this scenario wasn't wildly different from most mornings on "Live With Kelly and Mark" ... until it was. On a March 2024 episode of the morning show, the husband and wife team donned aprons to make a trio of classic French sauces with Chef Eric Ripert (not actually Kelly Ripa's cousin). As Ripa chopped shallots for the chicken jus, she expressed worry that her knife skills weren't up to par.
Ripert — who repeatedly maintained how easy it is to whip up a vinaigrette or jus — gave the couple a brief demonstration of letting one's fingers guide the blade as you chop. Consuelos, trying to be a supportive husband and replicate Ripert's demonstration in one fell swoop, gave shallot chopping a try. "Don't cut yourself please," Ripert advised, pointing out that production was eyeing him. Seconds later, Consuelos cuts his finger in view of the overhead camera, creating a gasp-worthy moment for viewers. We don't actually see Consuelos bleeding, but he announces that his fingernail may be in the shallots (gross), as Ripa hands him a tea towel with a look that says, 'better luck next time, honey." Lucky for Consuelos, the injury wasn't serious.
Agony unfolds on Gordon Ramsay's Hotel Hell
It's a tale as old as time: Gordon Ramsay walks into your establishment, you put on a brave face, but your knees are knocking. He confronts you about the myriad ways in which your place is failing and you must decide how to react. For Brian Rutherford, executive chef at the Keating Hotel, this usual scenario unfolded in a startlingly unpredictable manner. The establishment was featured on Season 1 of "Hotel Hell," where owner Eddie Kaen insists the kitchen staff serve a 150-item menu every night.
Ramsay asks Rutherford why he doesn't cook on the line, or inspire people with his food. Rutherford begins to explain that he is exhausted, and in almost the same breath, he collapses in Ramsay's arms. Ramsay steadies the chef and turns to ask for a chair as Rutherford slumps backwards and faints, his head landing under the kitchen sink. Sweaty and glassy-eyed, Rutherford is loaded into an ambulance, leaving everyone shaken by what has just transpired.
Well, everyone except the owner. When Ramsay approaches Kaen about the incident, Kaen insinuates that Ramsay is the one stressing everyone out. "Do not f****** dare go anywhere near that I put him in that ambulance." is Ramsay's reply. By the time the episode aired, Chef Rutherford was no longer working at the hotel.
Paula Deen's Today Show meltdown
When Paula Deen appeared on the "Today" show in June 2013 to be interviewed by fellow soon-to-be-cancelled TV personality, Matt Lauer the mission was straightforward: apologize for using a racial slur and try to make people like you again. Rather than rise to the challenge, Deen crumbled, and what unfolded was disturbing to watch.
Deen kicks off the interview by explaining that the reason she no-showed for a previously scheduled "Today" appearance was due to being in shock over Food Network and Smithfield Foods cutting ties with her. The claim led Lauer to ask if she was genuinely sorry or trying to salvage what was left of her television career. Deen defended herself, saying that she wouldn't have fired someone like her. Lauer began pulling quotes from Deen's infamous deposition, tied to the lawsuit against her for racial and sexual discrimination. Deen deflects, and notes that the only people she is prejudiced against are "thieves and liars," and she begins to cry.
Things get weird after that. Deen describes holding her friends in her arms while they sobbed over the allegations of racism against her. She also speculates that she was targeted by evil people who are jealous of her accomplishments. Deen's cringey insistence of, "I is what I is and I'm not changin'" didn't resonate with viewers the way she'd hoped. Hours after appearing on the "Today" show, Deen was dropped by Walmart, and Caesars Casinos announced it would remove Deen's name from its buffet restaurants.
Giada De Laurentiis' carves more than the Thanksgiving turkey
Not all the celebrity chefs are accustomed to the cameras rolling live and it's made for some clumsy situations. Food Network's "Thanksgiving Live" special in 2013 took Giada De Laurentiis out of her comfort zone in more ways than one. While preparing her turkey porchetta, De Laurentiis cut through her index finger. Watching her try to grin and bear through it was an unnerving sight.
"Thanksgiving Live" was chaotic from the word "go" that year — mostly due to Alton Brown acting like a hyperactive child through most of it. He incessantly teased De Laurentiis, who prior to cutting her finger was concerned about Brown messing up her hair or staining her silk blouse. At one point, Ina Garten and Bobby Flay are in the frame while De Laurentiis is in the background, turned away from the camera, appearing to be addressing her wound with a camera man. When Garten asks her about the porchetta, De Laurentiis calls out that she cut her finger open, and faces the camera with an expression of awkwardness and genuine physical pain.
Brown continues to make jabs toward De Laurentiis and take online questions from viewers. Garten takes a more maternal approach to the matter and Flay plays the role of checked-out dad (he'd been pretty quiet all day). At long last, Food Network goes to commercial so De Laurentiis can bandage up. She later revealed that the cut required stitches.
A bomb threat abruptly took Chef Donal Skehan's live cooking segment off-air
As a regular on ITV's "This Morning," Donal Skehan figured it would be just another day at the studio in March 2022 when he was scheduled to film a cooking segment on the show. The popular Irish chef had just finished whipping up some delectable raspberry cheesecake bars for the televised bit when he was suddenly told that the entire building was being evacuated.
A report of a suspicious item found in the area caused not just the studio, but the entire Shepherds Bush area of London to go on high alert. Nearby roads and underground transportation was temporarily halted. "This Morning" and other live TV shows were forced to abruptly cut to commercial. Due to the unexpected interruption, pre-recorded programming was piped into the airwaves in place of the real thing (much to viewers' dissatisfaction).
Skehan was shaken, but took to social media to address the scary scene. He explained that the threat was eventually cleared and expressed gratitude to ITV Studios for keeping everyone safe. The bomb threat didn't keep the affable Skehan off "This Morning" for long. He posted a photo of himself beaming over a garlic and rosemary chicken dish weeks after the scare.
Gordon Ramsay slices and dices on the Ellen show
Few celebrity chefs are as comfortable on camera as Gordon Ramsay, yet a 2010 appearance on "The Ellen Show" proved that on-air mishaps can befall even the most professional chefs. As Ramsay and Ellen DeGeneres begin the prep work for a vegan stir-fry, he warns DeGeneres to be careful slicing the carrot as he starts in on the red bell pepper. Ramsay does a soft demonstration of how to tuck the fingers in as you slice, to the tune of DeGeneres' insistence that having your fingers so close to the blade seems precarious, tucked in or not.
She may have been onto something, because right after mentioning it, Ramsay slices right into his middle fingertip. Rather than launch into a typical Ramsified reaction, the chef gives a semi-gruff explanation that he cut himself because he wasn't concentrating. Blood gushes from his finger, which Ramsay jokes will blend in with the red bell pepper.
Ramsay attempts to continue but can only pretend the blood is a non-issue for about ten seconds. He asks for a band-aid as he tells the audience he hasn't cut himself in 10 years. DeGeneres is horrified, examines the cut, determines a band-aid won't be enough, then rifles through the cut vegetables in search of Ramsay's fingernail. Ramsay attempts to play it cool but the disbelief has clearly thrown him off ... and most of the viewers as well.
A major slip up in Saturday Kitchen
Slips and falls often happen in the blink of an eye, which is exactly how Chef Vivek Singh went down during a live cooking segment on the BBC One cooking show "Saturday Kitchen" in May 2013. The popular morning show has served as the stage for more than a few blunders over the years, but Singh's kitchen fall was actually pretty scary.
"Saturday Kitchen" host James Martin was at work wowing guest Laura Haddock with his thyme-dicing skills while Chef Singh and a fellow co-presenter Chef Glynn Purnell quietly busy themselves with prep work at the other side of the island. Singh was moving quickly, (as chefs tend to do), when he walked behind Martin and Haddock, seemingly to dispose of something. On his way back to his station, Singh slips on a wet spot and crashes to the floor, the side of his head grazing Martin's lower back in the process. Haddock screams in shock as plates on the island clatter from the impact.
Singh is on his back on his feet in a flash (with a little help from Martin and Purnell), even before Haddock can compose herself. He is incredibly nonchalant about the fall, brushing it off with a sardonic smirk and going right back to trimming some asparagus spears. The incident induces some awkward laughter, but considering the sharp knife Martin was holding when Singh fell into him and the various kitchen apparatus around, it could've been a lot worse.
Gordon Ramsay is tangled in a mob-style scuffle on Kitchen Nightmares
Years of filming "Kitchen Nightmares" has introduced Gordon Ramsay to more eccentric characters than some people meet in a lifetime. Peter "Pasta" Pellegrino of Peter's Restaurant was one of the most colorful personalities to share the small screen with Ramsay. Every "Kitchen Nightmares" episode follows the same format: Ramsay tries the food and hates it, talks with the staff to understand why the restaurant is on the skids, then tries to work with them to fix it. The Peter's Restaurant episode, which aired in 2007, began in familiar territory, until one seriously scary scene.
As the staff prepares for a new and improved dinner service, an unexpected visitor pops his head in. He's described as a "debt collector" (the second to surface in the episode), and when Ramsay asks him to leave, he doesn't relent. This sends Pellegrino into a rage fit. Pellegrino strips off his blazer and despite staff members' frenzied attempts at holding him back, he charges outside.
Ramsay tries to diffuse the scuffle but knows it's more intense than what he should take on. He at least coaxes the meat tenderizer out of Pellegrino's hands and gets him refocused on the restaurant, but the midday fight was beyond intense. After the episode aired, journalists did some digging and alleged that Pellegrino was a former bookmaker for the Bonanno crime family and had mob ties since birth.
Anthony Bourdain gets trapped in war-torn Beirut
With "No Reservations," Anthony Bourdain shone a light on the food culture of global regions that were not used to being on camera. The results were eye-opening to viewers, and no episode up to that point left more of an impact than Season 2, Episode 14 entitled "Beirut." What happened to Bourdain and crew there in July 2006 was unexpected to say the least.
Bourdain was unafraid to venture into countries that had been downtrodden by conflict, with the goal of shifting the focus to the everyday civilians living there and eating there. Beirut, a city in Lebanon that had been a hotbed of military conflict for some time, fit that bill, yet Bourdain was intent on highlighting the cultural richness behind the unrest. His tour started out exactly like the enlightened food tour it was meant to be ... then the bombs began to drop.
Nine days went by as Bourdain and the "No Reservations" team holed up in the hotel, even watching as the roof of the airport they landed at was hit in an airstrike. Bourdain struggled to process it, and the cameras caught it all. He would eventually be rescued aboard a Marine ship responsible for evacuating civilians from the area. Bourdain never intended for the troubling footage to be made into an episode, let alone the special episode it became, spanning Season 2 and 3.