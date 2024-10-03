German Vs American Beer: Know The Differences For Oktoberfest

While Oktoberfest was originally developed to honor the nuptials of German royalty, these days, the celebration is mostly focused on boozy revelry. But when Oktoberfest is in full swing, you may start pondering the differences between German beers and their American counterparts. One major difference between the two countries' brews is the use of ingredients.

The German beer purity law (also known as the Reinheitsgebot) was enacted in 1516 to deter the inclusion of subpar ingredients. As such, German brewers were only permitted to use water, yeast, malt, and hops when making beer. The law was officially repealed in 1987, but many German brewers and drinkers still hold it in high esteem.

As for American beer production, brewers don't necessarily feel beholden to guidelines. In fact, American craft beers can get downright (ahem) crafty when it comes to ingredients. Craft beers can contain unexpected additions like candy, clams, and even scrapple, which consists of pork scraps. However, experimentation is much less of a thing with tried-and-true American domestics, such as Bud Light, which sticks to a sparse ingredient list of water, rice, barley, and hops.