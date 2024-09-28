October Aldi Finds That Will Have Your Kitchen Looking Like Christmas Early
Holiday buys seem to arrive earlier and earlier each year, which is a good thing if you're a fan of the festive winter season. Aldi, a store known for its enticing special buys, is making sure its shoppers have early access to holiday-inspired products this year. In fact, the chain is releasing a variety of Christmas- and holiday-themed items in October to whet your appetite for the coming festive season.
We've compiled a selection of such items, which include alcoholic beverages, serving trays, decorative pieces, and more, to get you primed and ready for the winter holidays. Like other Aldi Finds, these products are limited in quantity and usually only available for a short period. As a result, shoppers will need to be on their toes if they want to get in on the holiday fun and revelry early at Aldi. Here's what you can look forward to this October.
Crofton Ceramic Cookie Jar
Seeking a cozy abode for your homemade Christmas cookies? Aldi's holiday-themed ceramic cookie jars, which will be available on October 23, are as festive as they are useful in the kitchen. Each jar retails for $14.99 and shoppers can choose from Christmas tree, snowman, and gingerbread house designs.
Crofton Glass Cup with Straw
Reusable cups are all the rage these days, and Aldi's Crofton glass cups (on sale October 23) allow you to express your holiday spirit while doing something good for the environment. Designs include candy cane, gingerbread, and snowflake motifs. Each cup costs just $3.99. Straw is included to ensure you can easily sip your preferred beverage.
Winterliebe Gluhwein Mulled Wine
Winterliebe Gluhwein Mulled Wine can simultaneously raise your holiday cheer while keeping you warm during the winter months. This German spiced beverage will run you $5.99 per bottle and will be available at Aldi locations starting October 4. Mulled wine is one of many festive holiday drinks from around the world that are worth trying this season.
Crofton Holiday Plate
Display your party snacks and appetizers in style with a Crofton decorative plate. Hitting Aldi stores on October 23, these holiday plates come in three fun varieties: gingerbread house, Christmas tree, and snowman. Each plate will retail for $4.99 and makes for the perfect addition to your holiday food spread.
Merry Moments Tabletop (Sleigh or Boot)
Pay some respect to the big guy (aka Santa) with one of Aldi's adorable decorative special buys. On October 30, shoppers will find Merry Moments boots and sleighs (which come in red and white in keeping with the holiday design scheme). Retailing $12.99 per item, these tabletop decorations can also make great gifts for friends and family.
Holly Hill Farm Eggnog Wine
If homemade eggnog is a staple of the festive season in your household, Holly Hill Farm Eggnog Wine offers a fun spin on the classic holiday beverage. While boozy eggnog is typically paired with rum, this alternative recipe uses wine instead. For $7.99 a bottle, Aldi fans can try a truly unexpected concoction beginning on October 4.
Crofton Holiday Mug
Crofton holiday mugs make enjoying your morning cup of coffee a lot more fun and festive. Each mug, which come in snowman, gingerbread house, and Christmas tree designs, costs $3.99 and will be available at Aldi stores on October 23. These mugs will pair perfectly with the other fun holiday decor featured at Aldi.
Crofton Holiday Bowl
Serve up some seasonal cheer at parties and gatherings by presenting snacks in a cute and practical Crofton holiday bowl. Choose from gingerbread house, snowman, and Christmas tree styles for a reasonable $4.99 per item. Shoppers can find these bowls at Aldi locations beginning October 23, which means you can begin your party planning early.
Winterliebe Mulled Wine
Available in apple punch and cherry flavors, Winterliebe Mulled Wine will hit Aldi shelves on October 4. At $5.99 a bottle, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more affordable way to boost your spirits this season. Remember that mulled wine is traditionally served warm, and the beverage pairs well with cheese boards, bruschetta, and roasted almonds.