October Aldi Finds That Will Have Your Kitchen Looking Like Christmas Early

Holiday buys seem to arrive earlier and earlier each year, which is a good thing if you're a fan of the festive winter season. Aldi, a store known for its enticing special buys, is making sure its shoppers have early access to holiday-inspired products this year. In fact, the chain is releasing a variety of Christmas- and holiday-themed items in October to whet your appetite for the coming festive season.

We've compiled a selection of such items, which include alcoholic beverages, serving trays, decorative pieces, and more, to get you primed and ready for the winter holidays. Like other Aldi Finds, these products are limited in quantity and usually only available for a short period. As a result, shoppers will need to be on their toes if they want to get in on the holiday fun and revelry early at Aldi. Here's what you can look forward to this October.