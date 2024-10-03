The Step An Expert Says Is Key Before Grilling Potatoes
You might not fire up the grill just to cook potatoes. However, if you're already using it for a steak dinner, grilled potatoes make a serviceable side. We asked an expert if there's anything special you need to do with these tubers to prepare them for grilling. Celebrity chef Robbie Shoults tells us that, basically, all you need to do is clean them. Shoults, who owns several businesses in Texas (Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898), explains, "All potatoes should be washed thoroughly with water and a scrub brush to remove any remaining dirt from the surface."
You might be wondering, "What dirt?" If so, this is probably because most potatoes are actually washed after they're picked and before they're processed. Since potatoes do grow in the dirt, though, it's possible that not every bit of it will come off, or there could be some residue from pesticides in the soil.
That extra rinse-and-scrub certainly isn't going to hurt, even if you don't see any mud clinging to the surface. Don't scrub too hard, though, especially with new potatoes. Their thinner, more delicate skins might come right off if you do.
Clean the grill, too
Robbie Shoults is a big proponent of cleanliness, which is good news for patrons of his establishments. Not only does he endorse scouring your potatoes before cooking, but he reminds us that the cooking surface needs to be spotless, as well.
"Let's make sure that your grill surface is nice and clean," he says. The easiest way to clean the grill involves using something acidic like vinegar or even beer to loosen the baked-on grease. If you don't have a wire grill brush, or want to avoid the dangers associated with such an implement (grill brushes have been known to land people in the hospital when the bristles detach and wind up in the food), you can use a ball of aluminum foil or even half of an onion to scrub the grates.
Shoults suggests you also spritz some cooking spray on the grill grates once they're cleaned to ensure that your potatoes don't stick. Before you oil the grates, though, here's another option to consider: rubbing the potatoes with a thin layer of mayonnaise instead. Mayonnaise will add some flavor and, unlike oil, it will actually stick to the skins instead of dripping off and potentially causing a flare-up.