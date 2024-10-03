The Step An Expert Says Is Key Before Grilling Potatoes

You might not fire up the grill just to cook potatoes. However, if you're already using it for a steak dinner, grilled potatoes make a serviceable side. We asked an expert if there's anything special you need to do with these tubers to prepare them for grilling. Celebrity chef Robbie Shoults tells us that, basically, all you need to do is clean them. Shoults, who owns several businesses in Texas (Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898), explains, "All potatoes should be washed thoroughly with water and a scrub brush to remove any remaining dirt from the surface."

You might be wondering, "What dirt?" If so, this is probably because most potatoes are actually washed after they're picked and before they're processed. Since potatoes do grow in the dirt, though, it's possible that not every bit of it will come off, or there could be some residue from pesticides in the soil.

That extra rinse-and-scrub certainly isn't going to hurt, even if you don't see any mud clinging to the surface. Don't scrub too hard, though, especially with new potatoes. Their thinner, more delicate skins might come right off if you do.