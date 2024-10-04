12 Facts About Eddie Merlot's Steakhouse

The founder of Eddie Merlot's, Bill Humphries, is a wine connoisseur, so it's no surprise that his business name includes the red grape variety used to make one of the world's most popular wines. In a 2018 Facebook video, Humphries said he initially was going to name the restaurant after himself but didn't like any of the options. One night, he said he was enjoying dinner and a wine tasting with fellow board members from a worldwide corporation. The group drank seven bottles of merlots that night. Humphries said after he won the "credit card flip" to pay the bill, one of the board members, Humphries' good friend Ed Lively, said, "Billy, you can order my merlot anytime." Humphries replied, "From now on you're Eddie Merlot." And thus, the name was born.

The first Eddie Merlot's opened in the small city of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Humphries wanted to pay homage to his evenings with his friend and aimed to create an atmosphere that elicited great conversation, endless wine, and great steak. The exterior of that very first location set the precedent for the others that followed. It has a classy, upscale white stucco with a porte cochère in front. Just seeing the restaurant from the outside, you can tell that it's not your average LongHorn Steakhouse or Outback Steakhouse. This steakhouse has been made for elegance from the very beginning and has a unique and catchy name to match.