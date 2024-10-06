Give Smoked Steak One-Of-A-Kind Flavor By Combining Different Wood Chips

For those who like a more vibrant flavor in their steak, Greg Gatlin explains that fruitwoods such as apple and cherry can be combined to instill a delicate sweetness. Both applewood and cherrywood imbue a mild, fruity finish to the meat. When tossed into the smoker together, they create a light, sweet smoke profile that contrasts beautifully with the steak's savory, charred crust. (If you need help deciding which cut to buy, we ranked 11 cuts of steak to smoke from worst to best.)

There are several tips to follow when smoking almost any type of meat, including setting up your grill correctly, selecting the right cuts, monitoring the temperature, and, of course, filling the smoker box with wood chips that will provide the best-tasting protein. The versatility of smoking with various wood chips opens up a world of possibilities, whether you prefer the intensity of oak and hickory or enjoy the mellow sweetness of apple and cherry.

Regardless of the wood chip medley you choose, smoking steak offers a sensory experience in which flavor, aroma, and texture come together for an extraordinary meal. Just be sure to let the meat rest, even when cooked in the smoker, so all of the juices can soak back into the steak's fibers.