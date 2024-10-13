We Tried The Absolute Best And Worst Beef Products To Buy At Walmart

We've all been there: standing in the refrigerated air of the meat section, trying to figure out which brand of ground beef to buy, which cut of steak to snag, or which package of burgers will satisfy a hungry family. Today, more than ever, supermarket shelves are stocked with different options, and Walmart is no different. As the largest grocery store chain in the U.S., Walmart is the go-to spot for many, so knowing what to get and what to skip is important — especially in the meat aisle, where costs can add up quickly.

I visited my local Walmart and picked eight items to cook and compare to help make your next trip to the store a little easier. Some items are more of a one-to-one comparison — for example, looking at two different types of patties — while others were chosen to add variety to my selection. You can find out more about the methodology at the end, but for now read on to find out which beef products stand up to the competition and which are better left behind.