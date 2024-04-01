What Most People Don't Know About Ground Beef

You generally get what you see when you buy ground beef. U.S. law requires that ground beef be nothing but beef — no added water or other additives allowed, other than seasonings. If you're wondering about the inclusion of pink slime, we'll get to that in a bit.

A lot of meat is processed when frozen, so if some ice particles stuck to the beef after it was ground, then you might see some water in the ground beef you get. But that's not the same as adding water to increase weight or to give the product a plump appearance. You'll also find that packaged meat is often treated with gases, including carbon monoxide, to affect the color. But the meat can't contain any binders.

Now, about the pink slime. Back in 2012, ABC News ran a report on something called "lean finely textured beef," which was really beef trimmings that had been put through a centrifuge to separate the meat from fat and other non-muscle material, and then treated with ammonia to kill off bacteria. The product is entirely meat, but ABC News decided to call it "pink slime," and at the time, the USDA didn't consider it a quality product. The resulting brouhaha led to lots of meat being pulled from shelves. In 2019, however, the USDA agreed that the product could be called ground beef. It is regarded as safe to eat.