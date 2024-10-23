Copycat Cheesecake Factory Louisiana Chicken Pasta Recipe

Copycat Cheesecake Factory recipes are a great option for making your favorite restaurant's dishes without having to leave the house. The Louisiana chicken pasta is a creamy, decadent, slightly spicy dish that is so satisfying for a weeknight meal. Since it's all made in one pan, the prep work, cooking, and clean up is quick and easy. But, it's also a visually beautiful meal that's impressive enough to serve to dinner guests. The leftovers reheat nicely, so this large dish can be enjoyed for days after you make it.

The dish is loaded with crispy, breaded chicken cutlets, a creamy, paprika-filled sauce, peppers, and mushrooms. Garlic and shallots are welcome additions to the flavor profile. The farfalle pasta perfectly holds the hearty sauce, but any short-cut pasta will work well in this recipe. Serve this one-pan dish with your favorite salad and some good, crusty bread to sop up the extra sauce left behind in your bowl. Another vegetable side, such as roasted broccoli, would also complement this dish.