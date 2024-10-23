Copycat Cheesecake Factory Louisiana Chicken Pasta Recipe
Copycat Cheesecake Factory recipes are a great option for making your favorite restaurant's dishes without having to leave the house. The Louisiana chicken pasta is a creamy, decadent, slightly spicy dish that is so satisfying for a weeknight meal. Since it's all made in one pan, the prep work, cooking, and clean up is quick and easy. But, it's also a visually beautiful meal that's impressive enough to serve to dinner guests. The leftovers reheat nicely, so this large dish can be enjoyed for days after you make it.
The dish is loaded with crispy, breaded chicken cutlets, a creamy, paprika-filled sauce, peppers, and mushrooms. Garlic and shallots are welcome additions to the flavor profile. The farfalle pasta perfectly holds the hearty sauce, but any short-cut pasta will work well in this recipe. Serve this one-pan dish with your favorite salad and some good, crusty bread to sop up the extra sauce left behind in your bowl. Another vegetable side, such as roasted broccoli, would also complement this dish.
Gather the Louisiana chicken pasta ingredients
Salt, pepper, and garlic powder start the flavor profile of this chicken pasta. We use chicken breasts, but you can also use chicken thighs (which have a little more flavor) if you're looking for a juicier bite. The chicken breading consists of panko breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, and beaten eggs. You will use olive oil or vegetable to fry the chicken cutlets, but any lighter oil can be used. Then, you'll need diced bell peppers (we recommend a nice variety of colors), sliced cremini mushrooms, diced shallot, and minced garlic. The spices you'll need next are sweet paprika (hot works, too), dried oregano, and chicken bouillon. Cajun or Creole seasoning can also be added or used in place of this spice blend. If you're looking to further heat up the sauce, add a few dashes of hot sauce along with the herbs. We used farfalle pasta and reserve a cup of the pasta water to add to the sauce. Heavy cream is the final ingredient you'll need to round out this creamy dish!
Step 1: Boil water for the pasta
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
Step 2: Cook the pasta
Cook the pasta in the boiling water until al dente. Drain and set aside, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water.
Step 3: Season the chicken
Season the chicken breasts with the salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
Step 4: Prepare an egg wash
Whisk the egg in a shallow dish.
Step 5: Prepare the breadcrumbs
Combine the panko bread crumbs and ¾ cups grated Parmesan cheese.
Step 6: Coat the chicken in egg wash
Dip the chicken into the beaten egg and coat both sides.
Step 7: Coat the chicken in panko mixture
Dip the chicken into the panko mixture and coat both sides.
Step 8: Heat the oil
Heat the oil in a large frying pan on medium-high heat.
Step 9: Cook the chicken
Add the chicken to the oil and cook for 4 minutes, or until golden brown.
Step 10: Finish cooking the chicken
Flip the chicken and cook for another 4 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165 F. Remove from the oil and set aside.
Step 11: Add the butter to the pan
Remove any burnt bits of breading and some of the oil from the pan and add the butter.
Step 12: Saute the vegetables
Add the mushrooms, bell peppers, shallot, and garlic to the pan. Saute on medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until browned, about 5 minutes.
Step 13: Add pasta water
Add the reserved cup of pasta water, the paprika, oregano, and chicken bouillon to the pan. Simmer for about 2 minutes, scraping the caramelized bits from the bottom of the pan as it cooks.
Step 14: Add the heavy cream
Add the heavy cream and simmer for 2 minutes.
Step 15: Add the pasta
Add the cooked pasta to the cream sauce and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 16: Serve
Top with the crispy chicken, the remaining Parmesan cheese, and the chopped parsley. Serve immediately.
- 1 pound farfalle pasta
- 2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts, butterflied
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 egg
- 1 cup panko bread crumbs
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
- ¾ cup vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons salted butter
- 6 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, diced
- 1 shallot, minced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 tablespoon chicken bouillon
- 1 ½ cups heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Can I make Cheesecake Factory Louisiana Chicken Pasta with other proteins?
Although this is a copycat Cheesecake Factory recipe, there is always room for substitutions! This pasta is absolutely delicious with a variety of proteins. Try marinating a pound of raw shrimp in Cajun seasoning, lemon juice, and olive oil. Saute the shrimp in the pan you use to make the sauce, then set it aside just like you would the chicken.
Grilled steak is another tasty option. Season it with Cajun seasoning or simply salt and pepper. Then, grill the steak to your liking, let it rest, and slice it. Top the pasta with the steak, and serve!
This pasta is also easy to convert to a vegetarian recipe. Saute some extra vegetables with the peppers and mushrooms. Broccoli, zucchini, and squash will complement the sauce nicely. You can also throw in chickpeas for a boost of protein and fiber. Then, just replace the chicken bouillon with vegetable bouillon.
How can I make this copycat Cheesecake Factory recipe lighter and more nutritious?
Cheesecake Factory is known for their decadent, lengthy menu, and this Louisiana Chicken Pasta is no exception! However, it can definitely be made lighter and more protein-packed with a few simple tweaks.
Take the reserved pasta water, paprika, oregano, and chicken bouillon and add it to a blender with 1 ½ cups low-fat cottage cheese and ½ cup skim milk. Blend this until smooth and then add it to the pan. This adds an extra boost of protein and keeps the sauce creamy while cutting down on actual richness by omitting the heavy cream. We also love subbing the pasta for something like a chickpea-based pasta. This can increase the protein and fiber content of the dish.
Adding an extra vegetable to the peppers and onions can also increase the overall nutrition of the dish. Any that vegetable you might add to a stir fry is a great addition.