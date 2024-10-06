Vegan Copycat Fast Food Fish Filets Are A Breeze With Pinky Cole Hayes' Tips

When it comes to finding a vegan alternative for a beef burger, many fast food chains have stepped up their game, like Burger King offering an Impossible Whopper. Since fish burgers aren't quite as ubiquitous as beef burgers at fast food joints, however, plant-based diners may not have yet found a vegan version of their seafood-based favorite. It can be challenging to know which items are truly vegan on a fast food menu without reading all of the fine print — as just one example, several fast food joints serve up non-vegan french fries. That's why the solution for many plant-based diners is to simply make their own copycat version of their old favorites, and the experts can help. Slutty Vegan's CEO and founder, Pinky Cole Hayes, gave Mashed some insight on how to make vegan fish filets that you'll swear are straight from the fast food fryer — and the secret ingredient is one you might not have thought of.

"You can get hearts of palm, bread it, and make it a vegan fish patty," she explained. Cole Hayes confessed that she has a bit of a soft spot for vegan copycat fish filets because of how often she enjoyed fish filets when she was a pescatarian and not yet a vegan. She suggested pairing the homemade patty with a vegan brioche bun, vegan cheese (Violife is the particular brand she recommended), and homemade vegan tartar sauce.