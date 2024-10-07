The Chef-Approved Wood Chips You Should Use When Cooking Steak

While it's possible to smoke just about any type of meat, including chicken, pork, and beef, the type of wood chips you use can have a major impact on flavor. In addition to avoiding common steak grilling mistakes such as selecting the wrong cut of beef, making a careful selection when it comes to wood can vastly elevate your feast. For an expert perspective on which wood option is tops for cooking steak, Mashed turned to James Beard Award Best Chef finalist Greg Gatlin, founder of Gatlin's BBQ and Gatlin's Fins & Feathers. "I prefer mesquite or hickory when cooking steak," Gatlin says. Mesquite and hickory are two wildly popular options for smoking beef on the grill.

Gatlin chooses mesquite and hickory "because these woods burn hot and produce longer burning coals." They also infuse beef with amazing flavors. With mesquite, prepare yourself for an intense, earthy flavor that pairs beautifully with the richness of steak. As for hickory, this wood also imparts an intense flavor that some compare to bacon, which is perfect for people who want their meat to taste even more like meat.