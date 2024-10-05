The Best Types Of Wood Chips To Use With A Gas Grill

Backyard chefs often rhapsodize over the smoky flavor provided by a barbecue, but simply cooking your food outdoors may not make it sufficiently flavorful. If you really want to bring the smoke, adding wood chips does the trick. A wide variety of wood chips is available for grilling, including hickory (a great choice for smoking your Thanksgiving turkey), mesquite, apple, cherry, and peach. (Andrew Zimmern's a big fruitwood fan, especially for fish and chicken.)

If you've watched a grilling video that shows someone scattering wood chips over charcoal, you may be wondering if you can also use wood chips with a gas grill, and if so, which chips should you choose? The answer to the first question is yes, you can, and it's a good thing, too, because gas grills don't produce much smoke flavor on their own. As for the second, we asked Greg Gatlin, semifinalist for the 2023 James Beard Award for Best Chef and the eponymous founder of two Houston restaurants (Gatlin's BBQ and Gatlin's Fins & Feathers), for advice. Gatlin's recommendation is to use either pecan or oak chips. "The heat source is being provided via gas, so a hot burning wood may not be necessary," he explains.