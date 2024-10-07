These Are The Best Potato Varieties For Throwing On The Grill
When it comes to grilling, not all spuds are created equal. That's why we asked Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, as well as the owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898, which potato varieties are the true spud superstars at a cookout. "The best potatoes to grill are either red or Yukon Gold," Shoults told us. He went on to explain that these varieties are relatively small, have low starch content, and grill faster than their starchier cousins (like Russet potatoes).
Don't make the mistake when cooking potatoes of not selecting the right spud for the job. On the potato spectrum (which contains thousands of varieties), the difference between waxy and starchy potatoes is that waxy types have low starch and high moisture, so they hold their shape throughout the cooking process; starchy potatoes, on the other hand, have less moisture and break down easier. Red potatoes are waxy and hold up beautifully over the flames, while Yukon Golds are considered all-purpose, meaning they fall somewhere in the middle of the starchy-to-waxy spectrum. While Yukon Golds will still keep their shape on the grill, they'll produce a fluffier texture than the creamier red potatoes.
If you only have Russets on hand, there are some potato hacks out there to help them succeed on the grill. As Shoults explained, "You can grill Russet potatoes, but they will need to be parboiled first, as they are much larger and have a higher starch content." Parboiling softens them so they grill evenly, resulting in the fluffy inside and crispy outside we love.
How to prep your potatoes for the grill
Whether you've decided on red potatoes or Yukon Golds, start by chopping them in ½-inch slices and tossing them in some oil, which will help the outside crisp up as the interior cooks. You can grill them whole if you cook them for longer, but a quick five-minute parboil can help speed up the process. Alternatively, you can prepare them jacket-style by wrapping them in foil to help trap steam and soften the insides. Choosing the right oil for roasted potatoes is also an important step — you need something with a high smoke point to prevent flare-ups over the open flames, which could lead to burned skins and undercooked insides. Vegetable and canola oil are two solid picks.
We recommend using a grill basket to prevent the veggies from slipping through the grill grates. There are all shapes and sizes available, but this Grillaholics grill basket is a top pick for 2024, according to The New York Times' Wirecutter. Still, if you don't have a grill basket, a sheet of aluminum foil should do the trick.
Lastly, don't forget to season your potatoes. Salt and pepper are a good start, but there are also a ton of spice blends specifically made for grilling (like this Weber garlic parmesan grill seasoning). You can also save the flavoring step for after the spuds come off the grill by tossing them in barbecue sauce, pesto, sriracha, or your favorite hot sauce. No matter which flavor profile you choose, with the right prep, potatoes can easily steal the spotlight on the barbecue.