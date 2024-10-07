These Are The Best Potato Varieties For Throwing On The Grill

When it comes to grilling, not all spuds are created equal. That's why we asked Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, as well as the owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898, which potato varieties are the true spud superstars at a cookout. "The best potatoes to grill are either red or Yukon Gold," Shoults told us. He went on to explain that these varieties are relatively small, have low starch content, and grill faster than their starchier cousins (like Russet potatoes).

Don't make the mistake when cooking potatoes of not selecting the right spud for the job. On the potato spectrum (which contains thousands of varieties), the difference between waxy and starchy potatoes is that waxy types have low starch and high moisture, so they hold their shape throughout the cooking process; starchy potatoes, on the other hand, have less moisture and break down easier. Red potatoes are waxy and hold up beautifully over the flames, while Yukon Golds are considered all-purpose, meaning they fall somewhere in the middle of the starchy-to-waxy spectrum. While Yukon Golds will still keep their shape on the grill, they'll produce a fluffier texture than the creamier red potatoes.

If you only have Russets on hand, there are some potato hacks out there to help them succeed on the grill. As Shoults explained, "You can grill Russet potatoes, but they will need to be parboiled first, as they are much larger and have a higher starch content." Parboiling softens them so they grill evenly, resulting in the fluffy inside and crispy outside we love.