The Pan Mistake You're Making With Breakfast Sausage

If there are 12 mistakes everyone makes when cooking breakfast sausage, then overcrowding the pan has to be at the top of the list (or at least somewhere around the middle ... wink, wink). See, just like plants or people, sausage links need a little space to reach their full potential. In a pan where they have enough room to roll around a bit, the links turn golden brown in color and acquire a snappy texture. But in a too-packed pan, you're much more likely to experience a sausage fail.

In the same way that overcrowding a pot of oil lowers the oil's temperature, when we pack our skillets with as much sausage as they can hold, it actually changes the pan's temperature, which increases the likelihood of the food sticking to it. Additionally, without adequate room for steam to escape, this steam will take over and start cooking the sausage, making a final product that's soggy and limp as opposed to brown, crispy, and pan-fried.