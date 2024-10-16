The Biggest Juice Recalls Ever

When you go shopping for juice, your first thought probably isn't, "Will this make me sick?" No one wants to think that the foods they buy have ominous properties lurking within them, especially those touted as healthier options. But for the juices on this list, that's exactly what shoppers got. When juice, or any consumable, poses a threat to public health, it gets recalled from store shelves.

Federal agencies like the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) are tasked with keeping a watchful eye on food and drink manufacturers that sell products to American consumers. If items intended for consumption are manufactured in a way that is misaligned with federal regulations, it spells trouble for the production company. Bacterial contamination, mislabeling ingredients, and foreign contaminants are the three major causes behind food and drink recalls. The juice industry has seen plenty of problems at the processing stage, resulting in recalls for one of more of these reasons.

Not all recalls are equal. Manufacturers often catch the problem on their own and voluntarily issue a recall, but not always. Also, a lot of voluntary recalls wind up only scratching the surface of scary issues like widespread bacterial contamination. Scary is exactly how we'd describe the following recalls, which rocked (and continue to rock) the juice market.