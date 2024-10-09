TikTok's Hear Me Out Cake Trend, Explained
Okay, hear us out ... the latest TikTok food trend actually seems pretty fun. Some TikTok food trends (which you should be trying, by the way) focus on yummy flavors or visual appeal. These days, however, it feels like TikTok's food trends are more about helping people publicly embrace their quirks. It started with the candy salad trauma dump, which had folks looking into the camera as they divulged harrowing — albeit sometimes funny — experiences while simultaneously pouring candy into a bowl. Now, they're getting real about the identity of their former celebrity crushes — no matter how outlandish, unconventional, or fictional they might be — and they're doing it with cake!
Utilizing a similar sentiment to that of the candy salad trauma dump, the "hear me out" cake trend brings levity to what could be a potentially awkward conversation topic with the introduction of sweets. In this case, friends take turns sticking homemade cake toppers, printed with the faces of the most surprising crushes they've ever had, into a cake, though the exact role of the cake is unclear. Regardless, people's "hear me out" crushes can be anything from cereal mascots to movie stars to — in the case of one TikTok duo — British broadcaster and biologist David Attenborough.
@momentscondoms
Hear us out... #hearmeoutcake #hearmeout
No crush is too outlandish for the 'hear me out' cake
Under regular circumstances, explaining to your friends that you wanted to marry Beetlejuice when you were 5 might give them cause for concern. But add one of these every-occasion cake recipes into the mix and you've got a fun game! From what we understand, the point of the "hear me out" cake trend is to be as open as you can, even if things get a little weird. That means some folks are fessing up to having the hots for iconic personalities like Bob Ross, as well as cartoon heartthrobs from childhood like Max from "A Goofy Movie," Simba from "The Lion King," and Puss in Boots from the "Shrek" franchise. Each time a friend reveals one of their unhinged crushes, it tends to get a good laugh from the group. Whether these are shouts of shock or agreement, we'll leave up to you.
While it may be an unexpected way to decorate a cake (and perhaps a bit performative), this is the kind of slumber party-style activity we can get behind. And the internet agrees: Loads of these "hear me out" cake videos — of which there are many — have comment sections teeming with randy people stoked to hear that they share the same strange crush as someone else. "Tony the Tiger is sooo real though," one commenter wrote on a TikTok from creator @casshehe. "When I saw Aladdin's dad I was like okay I get it..." wrote another. You get the picture.