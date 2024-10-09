TikTok's Hear Me Out Cake Trend, Explained

Under regular circumstances, explaining to your friends that you wanted to marry Beetlejuice when you were 5 might give them cause for concern. But add one of these every-occasion cake recipes into the mix and you've got a fun game! From what we understand, the point of the "hear me out" cake trend is to be as open as you can, even if things get a little weird. That means some folks are fessing up to having the hots for iconic personalities like Bob Ross, as well as cartoon heartthrobs from childhood like Max from "A Goofy Movie," Simba from "The Lion King," and Puss in Boots from the "Shrek" franchise. Each time a friend reveals one of their unhinged crushes, it tends to get a good laugh from the group. Whether these are shouts of shock or agreement, we'll leave up to you.

While it may be an unexpected way to decorate a cake (and perhaps a bit performative), this is the kind of slumber party-style activity we can get behind. And the internet agrees: Loads of these "hear me out" cake videos — of which there are many — have comment sections teeming with randy people stoked to hear that they share the same strange crush as someone else. "Tony the Tiger is sooo real though," one commenter wrote on a TikTok from creator @casshehe. "When I saw Aladdin's dad I was like okay I get it..." wrote another. You get the picture.