If You Hate Kroger's Boost Program, You're Wrong

When Kroger launched its Boost grocery delivery program, it really wasn't on my radar. While I do most of my shopping for non-food items online, I actually enjoy going to the supermarket. Weird, I know, but there's at least one other person out there (my dad) who sees grocery shopping as a hobby. Also, I wasn't overly thrilled with my previous experiences with other grocery delivery services, including Amazon Fresh, Instacart, Walmart Plus, and Peapod, so I really didn't pay too much attention. That is, until my local Kroger affiliate, Pick 'n Save, made me an offer I couldn't refuse: a free year of delivery as a perk for applying for their credit card.

I've never actually used said credit card because the cash-back bonus only kicked in if you used a virtual pay option I never got the hang of, but I've used Boost many times over the past year in addition to making near-weekly trips to the store. In fact, I did something pretty unprecedented for me. I actually paid for another year! Okay, so they did offer me a $20 discount on the $59 yearly fee, but still, I'm someone who's never set foot in a Costco because I refuse to pay to shop, so the fact that I made an exception for Boost is actually quite a testimonial.