Stainless steel doesn't have the ease-of-use that comes from nonstick pans or the rustic charm of cast iron but it's still a great option when you know how to wield it. The trouble is, there are a range of mistakes everyone makes when cooking with stainless steel pans — and this is what gives them a bad reputation. Some people say that everything sticks to them or that they mark easily. But when you know how to use them correctly, this isn't the case.

There's a lot of nuance involved with stainless steel. For instance, you need to make sure you get pans hot enough to keep ingredients from sticking to them. And, they'd better be hot when you add the oil. Timing matters, as well. You need to know when to attempt flipping food and when to let it hang out in the pan for a bit longer. This might sound like too much to learn but, actually, once you get your head around it, cooking with stainless steel is quite simple.

If you want to learn the ins and outs of it, you've come to the right place. We're going to address the common mistakes people make with stainless steel pans. For each mistake, we'll explain how to fix or avoid it. So, you'll soon be a whizz with stainless steel pans and you'll wonder what all the fuss was about to begin with.