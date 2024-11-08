Beefy Loaded Oklahoma-Style Chili Recipe
Regional pizza styles and hot dog variations may get most of the attention, but regional chili styles are also a thing. Texas and Cincinnati chili may be the most famous types, but Oklahoma, too, has a very distinctive chili. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins tells us, "I appreciate this commingling of cultures and cuisine that Oklahoma has going for itself. And, that commingling is represented in this chili (it is almost like a combination of all regional chili recipes)." Watkins explains that you get the Midwest vibe from the tomato sauce, ground beef, and Worcestershire, and there's a nod to chili's Mexican influences from the spices and masa. Watkins adds, "There is even a Cincinnati meets Coney Island appeal, as this chili can be easily adapted to hotdogs (or spaghetti)."
Oklahoma-style chili dates back to the 1890s and generally resembles Texas chili – no surprise here, since the 700+ mile border separating the two states is the longest in the U.S. Shocking its neighbor to the south, though, Oklahoma does permit the optional use of beans (Texas chili is meaty and always bean-free). Watkins' recipe doesn't call for legumes, but she says you can add them if you wish. "I like this loosey-goosey, you-do-you chili acceptance," she says. This hearty, beefy, one-pot chili has a lot of flavor and a subtle spiciness and is loaded with crispy Fritos, sour cream, and plenty of cheese.
Gather the ingredients for the beefy loaded Oklahoma-style chili
This chili is a rather complex blend of flavors, with a base of ground beef, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, yellow onion, and beef broth flavored with chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, cayenne, Worcestershire sauce, and salt. You'll also need olive oil for cooking and masa harina for thickening, plus shredded cheddar, scallions, red onion, sour cream, and Fritos for topping.
Step 1: Warm the oil
Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Fry the onion
Once hot, add the onion, and saute for 3 minutes.
Step 3: Brown the beef
Add the ground beef to the pot, stir to combine, and cook until brown, about 5 minutes.
Step 4: Add the masa and seasonings
Add the masa, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, salt, and cayenne to the pot, stir to combine, and cook for 1 minute more.
Step 5: Stir in the tomatoes and liquids
Add the Worcestershire sauce, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, beef broth, and tomato paste to the pot, stir to combine, and bring to a simmer.
Step 6: Cook the chili
Once simmering, reduce heat to low, and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 7: Top the chili
Divide the chili between bowls and top with cheddar, Fritos, scallions, red onion, and sour cream before serving.
- For the chili
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup diced yellow onion
- 1 ½ pounds ground beef
- 2 tablespoons masa harina
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 can (15-ounce) tomato sauce
- 1 can (15-ounce) diced tomatoes
- ⅔ cup beef broth
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- For the toppings
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 ½ cups Frito chips
- ½ cup chopped scallions
- ½ cup chopped red onion
- ½ cup sour cream
What is masa harina and what is it doing in this chili?
Masa harina is a type of flour made from corn kernels that have been cooked, soaked in a lime solution, dried, and ground to a powder. When mixed with water, masa becomes a dough that's used to make classic Mexican corn tortillas. In Oklahoma-style chili, however, it serves as a thickener.
While you could use cornstarch or flour to thicken your chili, it won't have quite the same flavor as one thickened with masa harina. The lime solution gives it a slightly sour flavor, while you'll also taste a hint of corn and a nutty toastiness as well. Watkins is a big fan of this ingredient that doubles as a thickening agent and a flavoring agent at the same time. "The starches do their work, of course. But you get this subtle corn-ish flavor element. It gives this chili some depth and a wee bit of balanced sweetness, not wickedly noticeable but neat (especially if you know it is there and to look for it on the palate). Masa retains that flavor. No grit or flour taste either. And definitely not clumpy or gluey — like I said, it's cool."
How can I change up this chili?
As we mentioned, Oklahoma breaks with Texas culinary orthodoxy by allowing beans in its chili, so an obvious way to switch up this recipe would be to add a can of black, kidney, or pinto beans. You can also tinker with the spice blend, omitting the cayenne to make a very mild chili or adding more if you prefer a hotter bowl of red. You can also make it smoky with chipotle powder or puree, add hot sauce, or saute some chopped chiles along with the onion.
The toppers, too, can be switched up at will. Instead of Fritos, you could use plain or flavored tortilla chips, go loco with crushed Takis, or try oyster crackers to top it Cincinnati-style. The cheddar cheese can be replaced with pepper jack, Oaxaca, or a Mexican blend, while you could use plain yogurt instead of sour cream. In addition to the red and green onions, chopped cilantro, sliced avocados, diced fresh chiles, and pico de gallo would all be great additions to this chili.