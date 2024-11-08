Beefy Loaded Oklahoma-Style Chili Recipe

Regional pizza styles and hot dog variations may get most of the attention, but regional chili styles are also a thing. Texas and Cincinnati chili may be the most famous types, but Oklahoma, too, has a very distinctive chili. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins tells us, "I appreciate this commingling of cultures and cuisine that Oklahoma has going for itself. And, that commingling is represented in this chili (it is almost like a combination of all regional chili recipes)." Watkins explains that you get the Midwest vibe from the tomato sauce, ground beef, and Worcestershire, and there's a nod to chili's Mexican influences from the spices and masa. Watkins adds, "There is even a Cincinnati meets Coney Island appeal, as this chili can be easily adapted to hotdogs (or spaghetti)."

Oklahoma-style chili dates back to the 1890s and generally resembles Texas chili – no surprise here, since the 700+ mile border separating the two states is the longest in the U.S. Shocking its neighbor to the south, though, Oklahoma does permit the optional use of beans (Texas chili is meaty and always bean-free). Watkins' recipe doesn't call for legumes, but she says you can add them if you wish. "I like this loosey-goosey, you-do-you chili acceptance," she says. This hearty, beefy, one-pot chili has a lot of flavor and a subtle spiciness and is loaded with crispy Fritos, sour cream, and plenty of cheese.