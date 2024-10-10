McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Review: Different Isn't Always Better
McDonald's is an American-born company, but it's well-known that burgers and fries aren't the headline items in every location across the globe. The franchise is famous for adapting to local tastes, offering everything from curry to macaroons to shrimp, depending on the country. Most international items stay where they are, but now and then, the Golden Arches exports a fan-favorite for U.S. customers to try, which is why the Chicken Big Mac is popping up again in restaurants across the U.S. this month.
A staple in the United Kingdom, this spin on the brand's most famous sandwich is ready to answer the question: what would a Big Mac taste like if you swapped out the beef for a giant chicken nugget? I stopped by my nearest Mickey D's to grab the new release along with a classic Mac to find out if this new twist is worth the hype or if there really is no school like the old school.
Availability and nutritional information
Stateside, the Chicken Big Mac won't be around long. It hit participating U.S. restaurants on October 10 and will be available while supplies last. Prices may differ by location, but my Chicken Big Mac was $5.39 for the sandwich alone, 10 cents more than a standard beef Big Mac.
Price isn't the only difference between the two sandwiches, though. I will admit to being surprised that the chicken version is actually higher in calories. At 700 calories and 37 grams of fat, the Chicken Big Mac is quite a bit "beefier" than the classic, which runs 590 calories and 34 grams of fat. Both sandwiches contain 25 grams of protein, so it's likely the fried exterior of the chicken that's racking up those extra calories. This is proof that if you're counting calories, chicken isn't always the most diet-friendly option. (Though avoiding McDonald's, in general, is probably the move if you're worried about your waistline.)
How does the Chicken Big Mac compare to the original?
Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. While these are both McDonald's creations, the Chicken Big Mac feels like the chicken nugget took a look at the mighty Mac and said, "That's what I want to be when I grow up." Well, grow up the nugget has, because rather than the breaded chicken patty used in the McChicken or the crispy filet from the McCrispy, the Chicken Big Mac opts for a tempura fried patty, which is essentially, a giant chicken nugget. The result is a juicy, tender patty that has more crunch than a beef hamburger patty, obviously, but still could use a little extra texture given the number of buns the Big Mac is famous for.
There's a clear size difference between the two burgers as well, with the chicken version dwarfing the original. Maybe it's because I've gotten older, but the Big Mac feels more like a Medium Mac these days, especially as multiple-patty burgers have become all the rage.
Beyond size and the obvious difference in proteins, the only other major difference between the two Macs is onions: the Big Mac has them while the Chicken Big Mac does not. I have my theories on why the veggie got the axe for that, but you'll have to keep reading.
Is the Chicken Big Mac good?
It's hard to be great, especially when you have to follow in the footsteps of a legend. The Chicken Big Mac isn't bad; it's just different. Where the classic burger is a harmonious blend of flavors –- two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun –- the chicken version is less cohesive. Perhaps it's because the chicken doesn't provide the same quantity of flavor as beef, but each individual element of the sandwich stands out more. The tang of the pickles and that oh-so special sauce seem especially prominent mainly because the chicken has a hard time bringing a ton of flavor to the table.
The meat is tender and juicy, but it feels like a substitute rather than the star of the show. I would guess the folks in the McDonald's test kitchen felt the same, which is why the onions were removed; they simply would have stood out too much to the average consumer. Even the choice of chicken seems a bit odd. While there's no denying the majesty of a chicken nugget, it's an odd flavor for a sandwich. Combined with the special sauce, my brain kept leaning towards fish and tartar sauce rather than what I was really eating.
Final thoughts and methodology
The Chicken Big Mac is a fun idea, but I don't see it sticking around stateside. It's far from the best chicken sandwich McDonald's offers and isn't different enough from the classic Big Mac to carve out a unique spot on the menu. This is a novelty item, which makes it unique and entertaining, but ultimately, the Chicken Big Mac is underwhelming.
I picked up my Big Macs from my local McDonald's drive-thru on October 10, the day the Chicken Mac went national. The sandwich was evaluated on taste and appearance and compared to the classic Big Mac. McDonald's was not aware of this review at the time of my order, and the brand compensated neither me nor Mashed in any way for this piece.