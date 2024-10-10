McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Review: Different Isn't Always Better

Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. While these are both McDonald's creations, the Chicken Big Mac feels like the chicken nugget took a look at the mighty Mac and said, "That's what I want to be when I grow up." Well, grow up the nugget has, because rather than the breaded chicken patty used in the McChicken or the crispy filet from the McCrispy, the Chicken Big Mac opts for a tempura fried patty, which is essentially, a giant chicken nugget. The result is a juicy, tender patty that has more crunch than a beef hamburger patty, obviously, but still could use a little extra texture given the number of buns the Big Mac is famous for.

There's a clear size difference between the two burgers as well, with the chicken version dwarfing the original. Maybe it's because I've gotten older, but the Big Mac feels more like a Medium Mac these days, especially as multiple-patty burgers have become all the rage.

Beyond size and the obvious difference in proteins, the only other major difference between the two Macs is onions: the Big Mac has them while the Chicken Big Mac does not. I have my theories on why the veggie got the axe for that, but you'll have to keep reading.