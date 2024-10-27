The Biggest Recalls In Peanut Butter History

Peanut butter is a great source of protein, profoundly versatile, and just plain delicious. When we talk about the dangers of peanut butter, it's usually in regard to the serious, sometimes fatal allergic reactions it can cause. Sadly, people without peanut allergies have died from eating peanut butter. These tragic and avoidable deaths, along with hundreds of reported illnesses are associated with some of the biggest peanut butter recalls to ever happen. A couple of them even ended up being some of the largest food recalls in history.

Peanut butter production in the U.S. is a massive operation that involves around 1.5 millions tons of peanuts per year. Peanut butter is found in countless food products, including candy, condiments, granola bars, and protein shakes. Quality control regulations and industrial standards in the U.S. peanut industry are strictly enforced by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Drug Association (FDA), but when an issue at the manufacturing stage gets overlooked, consumers can wind up getting sick from eating all kinds of different foods.

In the past, peanut butter recalls haven't happened quickly enough, leaving hordes of well-meaning consumers vulnerable. Contaminated peanut butter consumption has been responsible for devastating public health scares — exposing a darker side of the peanut business. These are some of the biggest peanut butter recalls to ever hit the history books.