The Creative Way To Give Your Cheese Balls A Fall Twist

The classic cheese ball is a staple for your fall spread, especially when you're hosting a group (or you're just obsessed with cheese like us). While it's pretty perfect as is, why not give your cheese ball an adorable seasonal twist? A clever way to infuse autumn into your spread is by reshaping cheese balls to resemble an apple, which is simple to do and can make your cheese ball a fall-themed centerpiece.

Start by molding your favorite cheese ball mixture into a ball as usual, then make an impression on top that resembles the dent on the top of an apple. While some creativity comes in handy here, you don't need to be a master sculptor for this trick. Then, use a pretzel or cinnamon stick to recreate an apple stem, and fresh herbs, like basil or sage, for the leaves. For an added touch, rolling it around in paprika gives it the right apple-red hue while also adding a subtle sweet pepper touch. To complete the whole look, consider presenting your spread on something like this apple-shaped wood cutting board with fall leaf cheese spreader knives for a lovely final touch.