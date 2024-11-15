Easy Heirloom Tomato Tartare Recipe
When heirloom tomatoes are in season, they should be the star of the show. Mashed recipe developer Tess Le Moing shares this easy heirloom tomato tartare recipe that will further cement that tomato love. "If raw beef scares you (like in a classic tartare), then this version is for you," Le Moing explains and adds, "It's quick and easy to make, perfect for entertaining, and for taking advantage of in-season tomatoes."
In this simple recipe, heirloom tomatoes receive a tartare treatment with a tasty marinade that includes capers, shallot, fresh herbs, Dijon, and balsamic glaze. Once you whip up the tomato tartare, Le Moing suggests, "Simply put it on a plate or in a bowl. Use your toast, crackers, or chips to scoop up the tartare." To boost the flavors, just double down on your favorite marinade ingredients. "For a more elegant presentation place it in a ring mold and refrigerate and unmold it when it's time to serve," she says.
Avoid making a large batch of tomato tartare if you won't finish it, as Le Moing says it's best served fresh due to the delicate nature of heirlooms. Refrigerate leftovers but be sure to drain off excess liquid. "If you choose to make this ahead of time, keep the diced and drained tomatoes separate from the dressing and combine them shortly before serving," Le Moing recommends.
Gather the ingredients for easy heirloom tomato tartare
For this easy heirloom tomato tartare recipe, you'll need large ripe in-season heirloom tomatoes, kosher salt, extra-virgin olive oil, a small shallot (finely chopped), capers (drained and finely chopped), balsamic glaze, Dijon mustard (regular or whole grain), fresh basil or parsley (finely chopped), and toasted baguette slices for serving.
Considering the simplicity of the dish, each ingredient has a special purpose. "Use a good quality extra virgin olive oil to coat and gloss the tomatoes in fat," Le Moing recommends and explains, "It's a flavor-enhancer that binds the tomatoes." In contrast, Dijon mustard and the balsamic glaze bring balance to the oil. "I like using the glaze because it adds a little sharpness but also a little sweetness that helps bring out those natural flavors in the heirlooms," she notes.
The remaining marinade ingredients all play an important role too, as Le Moing describes: "The shallots for pungency, the capers for more salt, and fresh herbs for color and aroma." Once you get the hang of it, she suggests, "You can play around and add anything that adds texture or pops of acid, salt, or sweetness." For example, she recommends, "a few drops of fish sauce, soy sauce, or Worcestershire sauce to bring out a more 'meaty' flavor."
Step 1: Prep the tomatoes
Trim, core and finely slice dice the tomatoes, you should have about 2 cups.
Step 2: Strain the tomatoes
Transfer the diced tomatoes to a colander.
Step 3: Salt and let drain
Sprinkle them with ½ teaspoon salt and let them sit for at least 20 minutes or up to 1 hour.
Step 4: Combine the marinade ingredients
Whisk together the olive oil, shallot, capers, balsamic glaze, Dijon mustard, and herbs.
Step 5: Marinate the tomatoes
Shake the colander to release excess moisture, then add the tomatoes to the flavorings. Allow to marinate for about 20 minutes.
Step 6: Season and serve the tartare
Taste and season with salt, if needed. Serve on top of toasted baguette slices and garnish with additional fresh herbs.
How do I select ripe and flavorful heirloom tomatoes for the best results?
Considering this tartare recipe primarily contains tomatoes, it's important to choose the right ones for the best results. Le Moing recommends sourcing them from a farmers' market if possible, and notes, "They're often fresher and haven't traveled far. Of course, if you happen to grow them yourself that's even better. For best flavor, heirlooms need to be in season and picked at their peak ripeness," Le Moing explains.
Heirloom tomatoes also come in different colors, so choose a variety that will make your tartare especially visually appealing. "Look for vibrant colors and avoid any that look pale or underripe," Le Moing recommends. Once you've checked with your eyes, she instructs: "Give the tomato a gentle squeeze, just like you would an avocado." Unlike perfect round tomatoes in the supermarket, Le Moing describes, "Heirlooms have some cracks and imperfections, but that's part of their charm, they don't affect the flavor or firmness." Finally, do the sniff test. "It should have a sweet, earthy aroma," she says. "If you don't smell anything, it's not fully ripe yet." At home, avoid refrigerating tomatoes as the cool temperature makes the flavor bland and compromises the texture.
Can I substitute other types of tomatoes if I don't have heirloom tomatoes?
Heirlooms are the peak expression of an artisan tomato, but you may not be able to track them down depending on the time of year. If that's the case, Le Moing concedes that you can use other varieties but notes, "the flavor and texture will be slightly different (in a good way if you use ripe, in-season tomatoes)." The closest option is a juicy beefsteak tomato, which is similar but has a subtler taste, and even juices like the meat that tartare is usually made from. To make up for the fact that it might be less flavorful, Le Moing suggests tweaking the seasoning amounts, such as by adding more balsamic glaze if the tomato is not as sweet or as tart.
"You can also use cherry or grape tomatoes, which are small and more sweet than heirlooms. Other options like roma, plum, or vine-ripened tomatoes work well too, especially since they don't have a very high water content so there's not as much liquid to drain. "Their flavor isn't as complex as an heirloom, so again, you may need to increase the other flavoring ingredients to taste," she notes.