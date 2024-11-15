When heirloom tomatoes are in season, they should be the star of the show. Mashed recipe developer Tess Le Moing shares this easy heirloom tomato tartare recipe that will further cement that tomato love. "If raw beef scares you (like in a classic tartare), then this version is for you," Le Moing explains and adds, "It's quick and easy to make, perfect for entertaining, and for taking advantage of in-season tomatoes."

In this simple recipe, heirloom tomatoes receive a tartare treatment with a tasty marinade that includes capers, shallot, fresh herbs, Dijon, and balsamic glaze. Once you whip up the tomato tartare, Le Moing suggests, "Simply put it on a plate or in a bowl. Use your toast, crackers, or chips to scoop up the tartare." To boost the flavors, just double down on your favorite marinade ingredients. "For a more elegant presentation place it in a ring mold and refrigerate and unmold it when it's time to serve," she says.

Avoid making a large batch of tomato tartare if you won't finish it, as Le Moing says it's best served fresh due to the delicate nature of heirlooms. Refrigerate leftovers but be sure to drain off excess liquid. "If you choose to make this ahead of time, keep the diced and drained tomatoes separate from the dressing and combine them shortly before serving," Le Moing recommends.