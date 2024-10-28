Food recalls happen every year and can seemingly feel like they come out of nowhere. From bacteria to foreign objects to other contaminations, the reasons behind food recalls are fairly common. One of the best ways to stay up to date with current recalls is by checking your grocery store's website or by checking FoodSafety.gov, which lists recent recalls issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as the Department of Agriculture (USDA).

If you're interested in the history of recalls, you've come to the right place. We'll be discussing the biggest milk recalls ever. Although it's fairly difficult to dig into past recalls without scrounging up specific newspapers from the '80s or '90s or even earlier, we did our best to uncover some of the messiest moments of milk's past. Most recalls that we were able to get information on occurred after the year 2000.

When it comes to milk, there can be many reasons for a recall. Considering the fact that milk comes from a live animal and it naturally contains bacteria and other concerning germs that can be harmful to humans, it's already a delicate product to sell. Thanks to pasteurization and other cleaning methods to remove any harmful substances, milk can be sold at a large scale. However, mistakes happen, and many types of milk have been recalled over the years. Keep reading to learn about the biggest milk recalls that we could find.