What's The Most Popular Halloween Candy In 2024?
As reported by USA Today, Google's list of the most searched Halloween candy in every state is here, and candy lovers should prepare themselves for an upset. Candy corn is the most searched Halloween candy in the nation. While it came in dead last in Mashed's ranking of popular Halloween candy from worst to first, the divisive treat was the top item that people looked up in a whopping 34 states between September 4 and October 4. M&Ms landed in second place with eight states during that period. Further down are Reese's Cups, which were No. 1 in just two states: Montana and South Dakota.
The low placement of Reese's Cups might come as bit of a surprise when you consider the candy historically held the top spot in rankings conducted by CandyStore.com, an online distributor of bulk candy. CandyStore.com's latest ranking, which uses sales data to determine popularity in each state, featured M&Ms in first place, Reese's Cups in second, and candy corn all the way down in seventh place. It's worth noting that candy corn's elevated search rank on Google doesn't necessarily mean that it's high on everyone's Halloween shopping list, only that consumers are curious enough about the often-derided treat that they've taken to the internet in search of answers.
Candy corn vs Reese's Cups: a battle for the ages
Candy corn consists of corn starch plus sugary syrups colored with white, orange, and yellow dyes, which come together in a mold before being glazed. Along with the classic kernel-shaped variety, candy corn also comes in heftier pumpkin shapes. When it comes to the reasons people hate candy corn, the overwhelmingly sweet flavor and waxy texture are often cited. While candy corn definitely has its fans, sales figures show that the controversial Halloween treat has been on the decline since 2018.
On the other hand, Reese's is an undeniably popular brand whose candies helped it garner a whopping $3.1 billion in sales in 2023. There's some science behind why Reese's Cups taste so good, which has to do with the contrast between salty and sweet flavors. Certain taste receptors that detect sweetness only function when salt is present, which makes Reese's Cups a delight for the taste buds. This chocolate candy also comes in a variety of formats, including miniature versions, big cups, and pumpkins, a perennial Halloween favorite. No matter where you stand on the Halloween candy divide, it's nice to know that there's a variety of sweet treats to satisfy consumers this spooky season.