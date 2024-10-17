What's The Most Popular Halloween Candy In 2024?

As reported by USA Today, Google's list of the most searched Halloween candy in every state is here, and candy lovers should prepare themselves for an upset. Candy corn is the most searched Halloween candy in the nation. While it came in dead last in Mashed's ranking of popular Halloween candy from worst to first, the divisive treat was the top item that people looked up in a whopping 34 states between September 4 and October 4. M&Ms landed in second place with eight states during that period. Further down are Reese's Cups, which were No. 1 in just two states: Montana and South Dakota.

The low placement of Reese's Cups might come as bit of a surprise when you consider the candy historically held the top spot in rankings conducted by CandyStore.com, an online distributor of bulk candy. CandyStore.com's latest ranking, which uses sales data to determine popularity in each state, featured M&Ms in first place, Reese's Cups in second, and candy corn all the way down in seventh place. It's worth noting that candy corn's elevated search rank on Google doesn't necessarily mean that it's high on everyone's Halloween shopping list, only that consumers are curious enough about the often-derided treat that they've taken to the internet in search of answers.