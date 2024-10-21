Which State Grows The Most Pumpkins?

The key to Illinois' pumpkin-growing success lies in its fertile land and favorable weather conditions. The region's well-drained, loamy soil provides an ideal foundation for pumpkins, while its temperate climate ensures a long growing season. Summers in Illinois bring just the right balance of warmth and rainfall, creating the perfect environment for the orange gourds to flourish.

While other states like California, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Virginia also have a hand in pumpkin production, their yields are considerably smaller compared to Illinois. These states often focus on cultivating pumpkins for decorative purposes, such as jack-o'-lanterns, rather than the smooth, dense varieties ideal for pie-making. Of course, Illinoisans love their ornamental pumpkins, too. An assortment of pumpkin species is grown in Illinois, including Autumn Gold, Baby Bear, Big Moon, Prizewinner, Lumina, Jack-Be-Little, Jack-Be-Quick, and Rouge Vif d'Etampes (also known as the Cinderella pumpkin due to its resemblance to the princess' carriage).

The centerpiece of Illinois' pumpkin industry is the small town of Morton, known as the "Pumpkin Capital of the World." This town is home to Libby's, a brand owned by Nestlé that manufactures over 85% of the world's canned pumpkin. Each fall, Morton hosts its Pumpkin Festival, a multi-day event filled with plenty of pumpkin-themed activities, food, and entertainment.