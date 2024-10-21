Which State Grows The Most Pumpkins?
While pumpkins are cultivated throughout the United States, Illinois stands out as the undisputed leader, contributing around 95% of the nation's total pumpkin output. The Prairie State's unique combination of natural resources and strategic advantages makes it a powerhouse in pumpkin production, with an annual yield exceeding 600 million pounds. This number is a testament to Illinois' agricultural expertise, especially in the central part of the state where most of its pumpkin farms are concentrated.
The Midwestern state also benefits from a highly efficient supply chain that allows it to distribute pumpkins across the country quickly and precisely. Proximity to major highways and transportation hubs is crucial for getting freshly harvested pumpkins shipped to canneries, grocery stores, and directly to consumers. So, when you buy a pumpkin or a few cans of puree at your local store to whip up some of the best pumpkin recipes for fall (like pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pasta sauce, or pumpkin stew), there's a good chance you're savoring the fruits of Illinois' labor.
Illinois is America's pumpkin pundit
The key to Illinois' pumpkin-growing success lies in its fertile land and favorable weather conditions. The region's well-drained, loamy soil provides an ideal foundation for pumpkins, while its temperate climate ensures a long growing season. Summers in Illinois bring just the right balance of warmth and rainfall, creating the perfect environment for the orange gourds to flourish.
While other states like California, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Virginia also have a hand in pumpkin production, their yields are considerably smaller compared to Illinois. These states often focus on cultivating pumpkins for decorative purposes, such as jack-o'-lanterns, rather than the smooth, dense varieties ideal for pie-making. Of course, Illinoisans love their ornamental pumpkins, too. An assortment of pumpkin species is grown in Illinois, including Autumn Gold, Baby Bear, Big Moon, Prizewinner, Lumina, Jack-Be-Little, Jack-Be-Quick, and Rouge Vif d'Etampes (also known as the Cinderella pumpkin due to its resemblance to the princess' carriage).
The centerpiece of Illinois' pumpkin industry is the small town of Morton, known as the "Pumpkin Capital of the World." This town is home to Libby's, a brand owned by Nestlé that manufactures over 85% of the world's canned pumpkin. Each fall, Morton hosts its Pumpkin Festival, a multi-day event filled with plenty of pumpkin-themed activities, food, and entertainment.