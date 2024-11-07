12 Most Nutritious Bugs You Might Actually Want To Cook With

Creepy crawlies as decorations for your home might be a natural go-to at Halloween, but what if they could be a nutritious addition to your meals? Incorporating bugs into your diet can be good for your health and the health of our planet. If you're looking for a sustainable way to eat healthy, bugs may be for you!

Entomophagy, the practice of eating bugs, isn't a new idea. Cultures across the world have been eating bugs for thousands of years. With more than 2,000 species of edible bugs, the possibilities are endless. However, it has yet to catch on in many Western cultures where eating bugs is often seen as a taboo or novelty.

We spend so much of our time trying to stay away from bugs, why should we start eating them? The benefits of incorporating bugs into a diet are undeniable, and research into the health benefits of bugs shows that bugs are high-quality protein sources. Insects are not only high in protein but are chock full of amino acids, unsaturated fats, and minerals that are essential to a healthy diet.

Bugs are the more sustainable protein option. Despite the fact that more crickets must be raised to equal the same amount of protein as cattle, crickets require 2,000 times less water. Insect agriculture may be the perfect sustainable alternative to animal protein. Bugs can play a significant part in reducing world hunger, protecting the planet, and improving your health