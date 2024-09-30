"Healthy Elvis" Ants On A Log Recipe
While Elvis Presley was famous primarily for his music, as he grew in fame he also became well known for his love of decadent food. One particular favorite, that you may have seen on a few menus, is the Elvis sandwich: two slices of bread filled with peanut butter, bananas, and bacon. In this recipe we spin that old gem onto its head, replacing the bread with celery, and turning this into something Elvis might have chosen if he were on a health kick.
The Elvis sandwich in the style of the classic children's snack, ants on a log, this recipe delivers a new take on a familiar favorite. While ants on a log is traditionally made with celery, peanut butter, and raisins, here we've added a lot of flavor and a touch of decadence by replacing those raisins with wedges of banana and a sprinkling of crispy bacon. Perhaps not as decadent as ants on a log ice cream, but still an interesting new twist on a classic. For the young and the young at heart, these Elvis sandwich ants on a log are sure to be a hit.
Gather the Elvis-inspired ants on a log ingredients
For this recipe you will need bacon, celery, peanut butter, and bananas. Once you have gathered together those four ingredients, you are only 15 minutes away from a delicious plate of snacks.
Step 1: Start the bacon
Place a skillet over medium heat and add the bacon.
Step 2: Fry until crisp
Cook for around 10 minutes, until nice and crispy.
Step 3: Remove bacon to plate
Remove the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.
Step 4: Slice the celery
Slice the celery stalks into 3-inch pieces.
Step 5: Fill with peanut butter
Carefully spoon the peanut butter into the celery.
Step 6: Slice the banana
Cut the bananas into thirds crosswise and then cut these pieces into quarters lengthwise.
Step 7: Add the bananas
Top each celery stick with a slice of banana.
Step 8: Finish with bacon
Crumble the bacon over the top and serve.
- 4 slices bacon
- 5 stalks celery
- ½ cup peanut butter
- 1 ⅓ bananas
- Place a skillet over medium heat and add the bacon.
- Cook for around 10 minutes, until nice and crispy.
- Remove the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.
- Slice the celery stalks into 3-inch pieces.
- Carefully spoon the peanut butter into the celery.
- Cut the bananas into thirds crosswise and then cut these pieces into quarters lengthwise.
- Top each celery stick with a slice of banana.
- Crumble the bacon over the top and serve.
Can I bake the bacon instead of pan-frying it?
While frying bacon on the stove is the classic, tried and true method that most of us grew up watching, it is far from the only way to make nice, crispy bacon. In fact, using the oven to cook those wonderful breakfast strips is growing in popularity all the time. But there are a few things you should know about cooking bacon in the oven before you get started.
One of the main advantages to cooking bacon in the oven is the increased control. If you aren't careful, it is very easy to overcook your bacon on the stovetop. All it takes is a too hot pan or something calling you away at a critical moment, and that crispy, salty treat turns into a bitter, burnt mess. In the oven, conditions are more stable, and you can set the temperature exactly and then set your timer to go off when it is done.
As far as disadvantages to cooking bacon in the oven, the biggest is that it takes a little bit longer. In this recipe we opt for frying bacon in a skillet because it can be cooked in only 10 minutes, compared to 18 or so in the oven. That said, if you have the time and prefer oven-baked bacon, it's a method that will definitely get the job done.
What type of peanut butter works best for ants on a log?
These days, there are so many varieties of peanut butter on the shelves, it can be a little bit overwhelming. Not too long ago, the biggest decision was crunchy or creamy. Nowadays you have to wade through not only that classic conundrum, but also natural peanut butter versus regular peanut butter, as well as all of the other available nut butter: almond, cashew, pistachio, and on and on. So, which one really is the best for ants on a log?
It is always difficult to choose the best ingredient for a recipe, because so much of cooking and eating is in the eye (and mouth) of the beholder. Just like the classic creamy versus crunchy debate, there isn't a real right answer here, it is mostly about your preferences. If you want a little bit of crunch in your peanut butter, go crunchy. If you prefer it smooth, go creamy. But there are a few things to keep in mind when buying peanut butter.
Peanut butter was traditionally made by simply grinding roasted peanuts, sometimes with a bit of salt. Most natural peanut butters on the market are still made this way: just the two ingredients. Many of the other peanut butters include high quantities of sugar and oil, which keep them from separating and add sweetness. If you aren't interested in the additives, then go with a natural, creamy variety for a foolproof option.