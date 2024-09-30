"Healthy Elvis" Ants On A Log Recipe

While frying bacon on the stove is the classic, tried and true method that most of us grew up watching, it is far from the only way to make nice, crispy bacon. In fact, using the oven to cook those wonderful breakfast strips is growing in popularity all the time. But there are a few things you should know about cooking bacon in the oven before you get started.

One of the main advantages to cooking bacon in the oven is the increased control. If you aren't careful, it is very easy to overcook your bacon on the stovetop. All it takes is a too hot pan or something calling you away at a critical moment, and that crispy, salty treat turns into a bitter, burnt mess. In the oven, conditions are more stable, and you can set the temperature exactly and then set your timer to go off when it is done.

As far as disadvantages to cooking bacon in the oven, the biggest is that it takes a little bit longer. In this recipe we opt for frying bacon in a skillet because it can be cooked in only 10 minutes, compared to 18 or so in the oven. That said, if you have the time and prefer oven-baked bacon, it's a method that will definitely get the job done.