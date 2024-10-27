Fall-Inspired Pumpkin Pomegranate Sangria Recipe

"White port and mead are two of my favorite boozy beverage accompaniments for fall," says developer Patterson Watkins, telling us that one of her favorite seasonal drinks is white port and tonic with a squeeze of orange. This got her thinking about what other fall flavors the port would pair with, and the idea for this autumnal pumpkin-pomegranate sangria was born. When white port proved to be in short supply where she shopped, she made the serendipitous discovery that her other fall favorite, mead, would work just as well in this recipe.

Watkins describes this drink as "bright and bubbly, with a nice balance of apple, pumpkin spice, and citrus." Thanks to the pumpkin syrup (homemade, and so much tastier than anything you can buy in the store), it's on the sweeter side for a sangria. The lemon and orange juice, however, add a little sourness that helps make for a perfectly balanced drink, as do the pomegranates and tart Granny Smith apples used as a garnish, all resulting in a sweet, pumpkin-forward drink with just the right amount of acidic notes.