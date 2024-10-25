Jack-O-Lantern Couscous-Stuffed Peppers Recipe

It's always a nice idea to eat seasonally, and that goes beyond serving recently harvested produce. Mashed recipe developer Tess Le Moing shares these jack-o-lantern couscous-stuffed peppers that are sure to be an absolute hit around Halloween, or whenever you want to infuse your meal with a spooky touch. Le Moing asserts this recipe is superior to all comparable renditions and notes, "They stand out among the rest because the filling looks like a bubbling cauldron of green guts and such oozing out the poor pumpkins." Don't worry — they're also appetizing and delicious.

Le Moing also notes the recipe is easy to adapt if you want to switch up the couscous ingredients. For example, she suggests, "Add some crumbled up cooked sausage, chickpeas, or extra veggies like carrots and celery." Alternatively, she likes to serve the peppers with chicken sausages and a leafy green salad. As the peppers cook, the cut out faces might start to sag a bit, but Le Moing reassures home cooks by noting, "That's part of the Halloween spirit!"

The roasted peppers and couscous can be made ahead of time if you're planning a Halloween party, but for best results, assemble and bake them prior to serving. If you end up with leftovers, make sure to let the peppers cool entirely and store them in the fridge for a few days, reheating them in the oven (or microwave for a quick fix).