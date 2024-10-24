The 10 Commandments Of Pasta, According To The Pasta Queen

If you've ever tried your hand at a homemade pasta recipe, you know that a lot of hard work, effort, and knowledge go into iconic Italian dishes. Accordingly, home chefs need a guiding light in the kitchen, one who's truly passionate about Italian cuisine in all its forms. Who better to offer such guidance than The Pasta Queen herself, Nadia Caterina Munno? Cookbook author, social media star, and member of a legendary pasta-making family based in Rome (in business since the 1800s), Munno can now add "television host" to her lengthy list of accolades.

Making its Prime Video debut on October 24, "The Pasta Queen" will feature Munno and track her culinary journey through her home country of Italy. In addition to showcasing the beauty of Italy and its people, "The Pasta Queen" also offers a personal glimpse into Munno's kitchen as she prepares classic dishes. When it comes to pasta, Munno adheres strictly to traditional techniques and recipes, which she has dubbed "The 10 Commandments of Pasta." In anticipation of Munno's streaming debut, we've compiled her list of Commandments here.