Why Scallops Always Taste Better At A Restaurant, According To Seafood Experts

There's nothing quite like the first succulent, juicy bite of freshly prepared scallops when you're out at your favorite restaurant. This meaty shellfish is highly sought-after for its sweet, buttery, briny flavor that pairs well with plenty of recipes from vegetables to risotto — so it's no wonder you may want to experience it again and again.

But as much as you may want to, it can be hard to recreate the same delicious flavor in the comfort of your own home. If you're committed to learning how to properly prep, season, and cook scallops, the experts have some advice to help you achieve the same delicious finish as your favorite establishments. We asked Derick Wade, executive chef of The Darling Oyster Bar and Thomas Dritsas, corporate executive chef of Truluck's, for their professional recommendations to make scallops just like the pros. Read on to discover their top tips so you can achieve fine-dining quality in your own kitchen.