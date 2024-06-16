11 Satisfying Scallop Recipes

Scallops might be seen as the gateway to the wonderful world of shellfish since they are mild, sweet, and not remotely fishy-tasting so even people who aren't quite ready for mussels or crawfish might be perfectly happy eating them. Scallops, like clams or oysters, are mollusks, and they are known for their pretty ridged shells that are sometimes used as serving vessels as in the classic coquilles Saint-Jacques. If you don't live by the sea, however, you're more likely to find them in frozen form sans shell. All of our scallop recipes can be made with the kind you buy in a bag.

Scallops come in two main varieties, bay ones, which are smaller and sweeter, and sea scallops, which are larger, meatier, and generally more expensive. Some of our recipes call for one kind, some use the other, but in most cases, you can substitute one for the other. Bear in mind that bay scallops will cook more quickly than sea ones, so you might need to adjust the cooking times accordingly. If you're using sea scallops in place of bays, you can always just cut them into quarters to mimic their smaller counterparts.