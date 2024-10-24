Why Chardonnay Is The Best Wine To Pair With Lobster Rolls
When it comes to the ultimate wine to pair with lobster rolls, chardonnay takes the crown. This medium- to full-bodied, dry, French, white varietal boasts a relatively neutral, fruity profile that complements the luxurious nature of lobster, making it a lovely fit for the coastal treat. To better understand this alchemy, Mashed spoke with Kory Foltz, the executive chef at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, about chardonnay's ability to harmonize with the iconic seafood sandwich.
"[Chardonnay] offers a balance that enhances the richness of the lobster without overpowering its delicate flavors. It also works well with the buttery roll," he explains. Chef Foltz underscores the value of chardonnay's profile, which offers just enough body to accompany the seafood's heartiness. A high-quality chardonnay carries a refreshing acidity that cleanses the palate while allowing the sweet and savory chunks of lobster and other key elements to shine.
Chardonnay and lobster rolls are a match made in heaven
Like many types of white wine, chardonnay can vary from bottle to bottle. For instance, an oaked chardonnay brings out flavors of vanilla, cinnamon, and warm spices, which enhance the succulent lobster while echoing the buttery, golden bun that cradles it. However, chardonnay's appeal extends beyond oakiness.
For those who prefer a fresher taste, a crisp, mineral-driven chardonnay (one that isn't necessarily aged in oak but fermented and stored in stainless steel) further elevates the bold seafood notes. Imagine a zippy medley of pineapple and baked apple or a subtle hint of lemon zest that keeps the palate engaged.
Chardonnay is a favorite among casual wine lovers and sommeliers alike due to its versatility. As chef Kory Foltz emphasizes, its mellow to vibrant range meshes beautifully with the creamy lobster and toasted roll. Whether you're on a breezy dock, at a cozy seaside bistro, or at a restaurant that serves some of the absolute best lobster rolls in the U.S. (we've compiled a list), a glass of chardonnay ensures every bite and sip is a celebration of flavor.