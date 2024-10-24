Why Chardonnay Is The Best Wine To Pair With Lobster Rolls

When it comes to the ultimate wine to pair with lobster rolls, chardonnay takes the crown. This medium- to full-bodied, dry, French, white varietal boasts a relatively neutral, fruity profile that complements the luxurious nature of lobster, making it a lovely fit for the coastal treat. To better understand this alchemy, Mashed spoke with Kory Foltz, the executive chef at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, about chardonnay's ability to harmonize with the iconic seafood sandwich.

"[Chardonnay] offers a balance that enhances the richness of the lobster without overpowering its delicate flavors. It also works well with the buttery roll," he explains. Chef Foltz underscores the value of chardonnay's profile, which offers just enough body to accompany the seafood's heartiness. A high-quality chardonnay carries a refreshing acidity that cleanses the palate while allowing the sweet and savory chunks of lobster and other key elements to shine.