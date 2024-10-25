Surimi, Also Known As Imitation Seafood, Is A 12th-Century Invention

Surimi, a mock version of shellfish (perhaps best known for its role in imitation crab), might just be the unsung hero of the seafood world. This multipurpose fish-based product with roots tracing back over 900 years to Japan has evolved from a humble preservation method into a culinary phenomenon. What started as a way for fishermen to extend the shelf life of their catch has transformed into an accessible and adaptable ingredient that can be found in everything from sushi and sandwiches to crispy crab rangoon and creamy spreads. The art of making surimi began when fishermen discovered that deboning and mincing white fish and mixing it with salt to create a smooth paste allowed the fish to last longer while offering a protein-rich food that could take on diverse flavors and textures.

Fast-forward to the 1960s when a Japanese chemist refined the traditional surimi-making process, paving the way for industrial-scale production. This innovation combined fish paste (specifically made from Alaska pollock) with starches, sugars, egg whites, and flavorings to mimic a variety of oceanic delights. Shaped into sticks, shreds, or chunks, modern surimi captured new markets, including the U.S., where it quickly became an affordable alternative to authentic crab, lobster, shrimp, and other seafoods.