How A Bag Of Frozen Veggies Effortlessly Takes Pasta Night To A New Level

Next time you throw your favorite pasta dish together for dinner, consider adding veggies from your freezer. Frozen veggies take pasta dishes from simple noodle-and-sauce combos to meals with more texture, color, flavor, and nutrients. Whether you like marinara or Alfredo sauce, and spaghetti or penne shapes, frozen veggies have a place at pasta night. Frozen vegetables are especially convenient for adding to your pasta because they can be on standby in the freezer for months and are faster to prepare and cook than raw vegetables.

Adding vegetables to pasta is sometimes merely an afterthought; the pasta just finished cooking, but you remember you have a bag of green beans, so you toss them into the pot. However, with a bit of planning, you can buy the best frozen veggie for the pasta job. Some of the highest quality frozen veggies like peas and broccoli are common in the freezer and the most versatile for your pasta.

Although they experience a loss of some nutrients like vitamins, ascorbic acid, and carotenoids, the remaining nutrients frozen vegetables bring to pasta are still plenty to benefit from! Plus, their convenience could mean the difference between no veggies at all and a veggie-filled pasta primavera.