13 Foods That Were Surprisingly Eaten At The First Thanksgiving

What many of us learn as children about the first Thanksgiving isn't the most accurate depiction of how that historic meal really went down. The autumnal feast, held in 1621, was indeed a celebration of the Plymouth settlers' first successful harvest. But the part where a pilgrim carved a turkey and shared it with a group of shirtless Native Americans? It's a stretch. The foods they actually ate were different from a modern Thanksgiving spread. Turkey wasn't the star — if it was there at all. As for the Native Americans' attire, it was fall in Massachusetts so they were probably more covered up.

One of the only surviving accounts of the first Thanksgiving is a letter written by Edward Winslow. It describes some of what was eaten and who was there. By then, nearly half of the colonists who sailed to Plymouth Rock in 1620 had died. Wampanoag society members indigenous to the region taught the remaining settlers how to farm the land and where to hunt and fish — essentially saving their lives. The tradition of giving thanks to the bounties of nature with a celebratory meal was a practice both cultures shared.

The first Thanksgiving lasted three days and was not an annual tradition (yet). Wampanoag leader Massasoit Ousamequin was there, as was Tisquantum (whom the settlers called Squanto). Tisquantum's knowledge of the English language (he learned while enslaved in Europe), had been critical to the colonists' survival. There were no forks, but there was plenty of seafood and sides.