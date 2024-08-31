12 Types Of Corn And The Absolute Best Ways To Use Them

There are far more types of corn in the world than you probably supposed, so we wanted to bring you a list of 12 popular ones and how to use them. If you've only ever tried sweet corn and popcorn, you're going to be pleasantly surprised to learn about the many other varieties of corn out there.

The corn we eat today looks nothing like how corn began. It had its origin in ancient Mesoamerica, where it originated as a type of wild grass that humans cultivated over 8,700 years ago for the grains to be ever more edible. Teosinte is a type of wild corn that is believed to be the original plant the ancients cultivated into the corn we have today. Its name comes from a Náhuatl word (teocintli) meaning "grass of the gods." Modern corn comes from hybrid corn humans bred around 5,000 years ago in Mexico. Scientifically, the corn we eat today is all known as Zea mays. While you can find several varieties in the U.S., most aren't regularly part of the cuisine as they are in Mesoamerica.

While you might find some of the following varieties of corn in the U.S., others are more likely to be found in Mesoamerican countries like Mexico or Peru.