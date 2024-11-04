Popeyes Vs Raising Canes: Who Makes The Best Chicken Tenders?

Popeyes and Raising Cane's are both fast food fried chicken chains, but their individual approaches to how they serve fried chicken could hardly be more different. At Popeyes, customers can choose between traditional chicken, the famously delicious Popeyes chicken sandwich, sauced wings, and tenders. Also on the menu are a couple of fried seafood items, plenty of sides, and some dessert options. Meanwhile, the Raising Cane's menu is deliberately minimalist, mostly consisting of tenders, sauce, slaw, and Texas toast in various permutations. That extends to a sandwich option, which incorporates three tenders as its protein rather than a bespoke chicken patty.

Beyond just each chain's distinct fried chicken philosophy, the tenders at Raising Cane's are pretty plain on their own, effectively requiring a side of Cane's Sauce for dipping. Unsurprisingly, the outwardly Louisiana-branded Popeyes chain seasons its tenders more by default. I visited my nearest Popeyes and Raising Cane's locations and ordered tenders from each in order to determine which chicken chain does them best. While there's only one kind of tender at Cane's, Popeyes offers classic, spicy, and blackened options. The blackened tenders are un-breaded, making them different enough from the Raising Cane's tenders that I decided to dismiss them from this competition. I did, however, order both classic and spicy tenders to reflect the variety uniquely available at Popeyes. With that said, here's how the tenders from both chains compare in a variety of categories, as well as my pick for the spot with the superior chicken tenders.