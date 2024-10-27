The Best (And Worst) Types Of Food To Sous Vide, According To A Chef

Because sous vide food is typically cooked in water kept at the same temperature intended for the final product, it can take longer to cook. "The best types of food to sous vide are those that benefit from precise temperature control and slow, even cooking," John Warr tells us — like steaks, for example, which Firelake Grill House & Bar serves plenty of. If you're not familiar with which type to use, we ranked cuts of steak to sous vide from worst to best.

When it comes to hard-to-nail cuts like ribeye and filet mignon, Warr points out, "You can achieve the exact level of doneness throughout the cut with sous vide, eliminating the risk of overcooking." This same logic works to ensure that finicky proteins like chicken and turkey don't dry out. Fish also benefits from the sous vide method, says Warr, pointing out, "It's easy to overcook fish on a stove or grill, but sous vide ensures delicate fish like salmon or halibut stay flaky and moist."

Because the temperature never spikes or drops in a sous vide machine, you can also make perfectly hard or soft-boiled eggs every time. While this technique keeps dainty fish and eggs intact, it also works to perfectly cook through rough and tumble veggies. Warr tells us, "Root vegetables like carrots and potatoes, and even some more delicate veggies like asparagus, can retain their texture and flavor when cooked sous vide."