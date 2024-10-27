The Best (And Worst) Types Of Food To Sous Vide, According To A Chef
If you've ever had a dish prepared sous vide, you'll know that it has the potential to create an incredibly tender final product. That's because this French technique — which translates to "under vacuum" — involves placing it inside a vacuum-sealed bag and slow-cooking it in a pot of water maintained at a steady temperature. While this method may seem like it can magically turn anything into fine dining quality cuisine, the truth is that not everything is equally well-suited to sous vide.
In an exclusive interview with Mashed, John Warr, executive chef at Radisson Blu Mall of America and FireLake Cocktail Bar & Grill, gives us the scoop on which foods you should definitely try sous vide, a few foods that produce unexpectedly delightful results, and some that you should probably keep far away from your sous vide machine. He explains that steak, fish, poultry, eggs, and root vegetables are great candidates for the sous vide method. While perhaps you haven't considered them before, Warr also says desserts, infused liquors, and soft cheeses are definitely worth trying sous vide as well. However, burgers, tender greens, and pasta are a no-go.
Best foods to sous vide
Because sous vide food is typically cooked in water kept at the same temperature intended for the final product, it can take longer to cook. "The best types of food to sous vide are those that benefit from precise temperature control and slow, even cooking," John Warr tells us — like steaks, for example, which Firelake Grill House & Bar serves plenty of. If you're not familiar with which type to use, we ranked cuts of steak to sous vide from worst to best.
When it comes to hard-to-nail cuts like ribeye and filet mignon, Warr points out, "You can achieve the exact level of doneness throughout the cut with sous vide, eliminating the risk of overcooking." This same logic works to ensure that finicky proteins like chicken and turkey don't dry out. Fish also benefits from the sous vide method, says Warr, pointing out, "It's easy to overcook fish on a stove or grill, but sous vide ensures delicate fish like salmon or halibut stay flaky and moist."
Because the temperature never spikes or drops in a sous vide machine, you can also make perfectly hard or soft-boiled eggs every time. While this technique keeps dainty fish and eggs intact, it also works to perfectly cook through rough and tumble veggies. Warr tells us, "Root vegetables like carrots and potatoes, and even some more delicate veggies like asparagus, can retain their texture and flavor when cooked sous vide."
Overlooked and unexpected foods to sous vide
While it can do wonders for a steak dinner, sous vide shouldn't only be used to make the main course, John Warr points out. "You can make perfect crème brûlée or cheesecake with sous vide, as it ensures even cooking without the risk of curdling or cracking." If you need a little drink with dessert, Warr suggests that you can also sous vide booze to infuse it with your favorite flavors. He notes that it "can speed up the infusion process, allowing you to make infused vodkas, gins, or even cocktails with strong, vibrant flavors."
Cheese might be one food you never thought to sous vide, but Warr says we're doing ourselves a disservice by keeping soft cheeses out of the sous vide machine. "Fresh mozzarella or ricotta can be pasteurized and set using sous vide, resulting in perfectly textured cheese," he says. And although he mentioned it before, Warr reiterates that we really shouldn't sleep on sous vide vegetables. "While often overlooked, veggies like beets, sweet potatoes, and carrots develop deep, concentrated flavors when cooked slowly sous vide."
Worst foods to sous vide
Sure, sous vide can produce some magical results when used properly, but as John Warr explains, "Some foods don't benefit from sous vide cooking, primarily because they don't require long, slow cooking." Perhaps one of the worst foods to sous vide, by Warr's estimation, is the burger. "While you can sous vide a burger patty, the texture is often too soft and lacks the caramelized crust you'd expect from grilling or pan-searing." We all know it's that sweet, sweet Maillard reaction that makes the smash burger such a hit!
While Warr advocates for root vegetables in the sous vide machine, he also says thin and tender veggies have no place in there. "Green vegetables like broccoli and spinach may lose their color and turn mushy if cooked sous vide, as they don't need the long, slow process," he explains. The same is true of pasta, or any food that relies on rapid boiling, for that matter. "It would take far too long to cook properly."