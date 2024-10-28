The Brutally Honest Opinion Michael Symon Has On Puff Pastry

Puff pastry is a culinary delight. It's flaky, crispy, rich, light, and luxurious. You can use it for sweet or savory dishes, and the end result will seem like it came out of a professional kitchen, but not everyone — including even some of the pros — is on board with making the stuff from scratch.

Mashed spoke with celebrity chef Michael Symon at the New York City Wine and Food Festival, where he shared his pretty brutal opinion about it. "Making your own puff pastry is a bunch of bulls***. And you can put 'bulls***' in there, please," Symon said. That's about as straightforward as it gets.

Now, Symon doesn't shy away from making his own dough, like the simple dough he prepares for his savory herb and parmesan rolls recipe. However, puff pastry is on another level and requires quite a bit of patience if you want it to turn out right. With premade versions like frozen Pepperidge Farm puff pastry or the classic butter Dufour Pastry Kitchen sheets, there's really no reason to go through all the trouble to make your own — unless you simply want to take on the challenge.