Impress Your Guests With A Gravy Fountain For Thanksgiving
Everyone has their own Thanksgiving traditions: recipes passed down from grandparents, dinnerware set out only for the occasion, and the same pie bought from a local bakery each year. However, those looking for a new dinner tradition to switch things up should turn to the gravy fountain: It's a fun, over-the-top, and beautiful way to present the sauce fundamental to all Thanksgiving dinners. A gravy fountain is by no means a replacement for a traditional gravy boat but rather an addition to the celebration — and a great way to impress guests.
For a gravy fountain, a tiered one like this Sephra Fondue Fountain will do the job. These may be typically used for chocolate, but liquids around the same consistency as chocolate can run through the fountain, like a thin gravy. If your gravy is too thick, reach for a flavorful stock or broth (not water) to thin out the mixture and add flavor.
The amount of gravy you'll need for the fountain will vary depending on the fountain's size. However, you should still calculate the amount of gravy to prepare for your Thanksgiving guests (roughly half a cup per guest) to ensure you have enough. If your gravy fountain is on the small side, thin out only the necessary amount of gravy for the fountain, and use the rest for gravy boats on the table.
Food ideas for the gravy fountain
Different fountains have different temperature settings, so be aware that food under 140 degrees Fahrenheit should not be left out for more than two hours per food safety standards — still plenty of time for the guests to enjoy the gravy. The most sanitary way to use the gravy fountain is with skewers. Roasted vegetables like potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and green beans are ideal for skewers and can be made into different arrangements on the stick along with turkey or other meat.
With a little bit of culinary creativity, even softer dishes like mashed potatoes and casseroles can be transformed for use on skewers. The answer lies in croquettes: fried balls of meats or vegetables. Croquettes can be made with plenty of classic Thanksgiving dishes, including mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and stuffing. All you need is some bechamel sauce to bind the dish together into a little ball and a coating of flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs for frying. Then, these crispy bites are skewer-ready.
The best way to present your gravy fountain is with an accompanying tray of all the different bites to add to the skewers. Dinner guests can build their favorite combinations of roasted veggies, croquettes, and turkey, run them under the gravy, and add them to their plate. For dessert, transform the gravy fountain into a chocolate fountain and prepare cubes of pumpkin pie for dipping.