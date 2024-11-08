Impress Your Guests With A Gravy Fountain For Thanksgiving

Everyone has their own Thanksgiving traditions: recipes passed down from grandparents, dinnerware set out only for the occasion, and the same pie bought from a local bakery each year. However, those looking for a new dinner tradition to switch things up should turn to the gravy fountain: It's a fun, over-the-top, and beautiful way to present the sauce fundamental to all Thanksgiving dinners. A gravy fountain is by no means a replacement for a traditional gravy boat but rather an addition to the celebration — and a great way to impress guests.

For a gravy fountain, a tiered one like this Sephra Fondue Fountain will do the job. These may be typically used for chocolate, but liquids around the same consistency as chocolate can run through the fountain, like a thin gravy. If your gravy is too thick, reach for a flavorful stock or broth (not water) to thin out the mixture and add flavor.

The amount of gravy you'll need for the fountain will vary depending on the fountain's size. However, you should still calculate the amount of gravy to prepare for your Thanksgiving guests (roughly half a cup per guest) to ensure you have enough. If your gravy fountain is on the small side, thin out only the necessary amount of gravy for the fountain, and use the rest for gravy boats on the table.