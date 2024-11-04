Dominique Ansel's 'Sweetest Moment' Will Melt Your Heart
We had the pleasure of catching up with Dominique Ansel, the celebrated French chef known for creating the iconic Cronut (a croissant-meets-donut hybrid), at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival. His new cookbook, "Life's Sweetest Moments" — which was released just a couple of weeks before the event in October — includes a collection of 42 recipes inspired by cherished memories, including crème brûlée and hot chocolate with pink champagne marshmallows. Reflecting his philosophy that food is a conduit for connection, the cookbook invites bakers to enjoy beautiful treats with their loved ones.
When we asked Ansel about the sweetest moments in his own life, his response was endearingly down-to-earth. "I think it's simply baking with my kids. They just bring me joy," he answered. "They're sweet, they're learning, they're discovering. They're excited to be in the kitchen baking together." This sentiment weaves throughout his book, in which he encourages readers to bake for and with their families, allowing the kitchen to become a place of comfort.
Dominique Ansel is an advocate for meaningful baking
Despite his position as a world-renowned pâtissier, Dominique Ansel insists that his homemade meals and desserts are often simple and free of grandeur. When we asked him about the first thing he ever cooked for his children, his answer was charmingly unpretentious: "I made a pancake for my son's birthday. Nothing special," he said. "I make pancakes for every birthday. This is a tradition for the morning. We celebrate early morning." This annual ritual of rustling up basic homemade pancakes reflects a refreshingly humble side to the award-winning chef and highlights his philosophy that the most special traditions can be effortless and genuine.
Ansel's ability to infuse joy into everyday moments reveals a unique approach to appreciating the culinary world. He's more interested in the shared experience than the finished product. Whether preparing recipes for his children on their birthdays or experimenting with new twists on classic French pastries for customers, Ansel truly believes in the transformative power of baking. If you need ideas for some of the best things to make with your kids, try cake pops, brownies, soft pretzels, banana bread, or — of course — pancakes.