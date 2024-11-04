Dominique Ansel's 'Sweetest Moment' Will Melt Your Heart

We had the pleasure of catching up with Dominique Ansel, the celebrated French chef known for creating the iconic Cronut (a croissant-meets-donut hybrid), at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival. His new cookbook, "Life's Sweetest Moments" — which was released just a couple of weeks before the event in October — includes a collection of 42 recipes inspired by cherished memories, including crème brûlée and hot chocolate with pink champagne marshmallows. Reflecting his philosophy that food is a conduit for connection, the cookbook invites bakers to enjoy beautiful treats with their loved ones.

When we asked Ansel about the sweetest moments in his own life, his response was endearingly down-to-earth. "I think it's simply baking with my kids. They just bring me joy," he answered. "They're sweet, they're learning, they're discovering. They're excited to be in the kitchen baking together." This sentiment weaves throughout his book, in which he encourages readers to bake for and with their families, allowing the kitchen to become a place of comfort.